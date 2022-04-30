Marilynn Smith was a pioneer for women’s golf.
She was one of the 13 founding members of the LPGA and consistently welcomed new women, both young and old, to the game by taking them under her wing and becoming a mentor. For a decade she held a Pro-Am in Arizona with the goal to raise money for a scholarship she created to benefit high school golfers looking to compete at the next level.
Her passing in 2019 was a loss for the entire golf community. But Debbie Waitkus and the rest of the Marilynn Smith & Founders’ Legacy Foundation, along with the Arizona Golf Foundation, are making sure her memory lives on through the event that is making its return for the first time since 2018 and a new event that will further grow women’s golf.
“Bringing her Pro-Am back was key to our community,” Waitkus said. “She was the lifeblood of the LPGA for so long. We got permission from Marilynn’s family to use her name for the Marilynn Smith Arizona Women’s Open and Senior Championship.
“Just having a week of these activities, those traditions are something we can build on.”
A Sunday Tea will be held Monday, May 1 at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix to kick off the festivities. Arizona Golf Hall of Famer Bill Huffman will interview players at the tea, including World Golf Hall of Famers Kathy Whitworth and Susie Berning and Texas State Golf Hall of Famer Sandra Palmer.
Before the event, Waitkus was part of a team that put together a memorabilia display at Papago for the Sunday Tea. A similar display will be placed at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, where the celebrity Pro-Am will take place Monday, May 2 followed by the Inaugural Arizona Women’s Open – Senior Division tournament on May 3-4.
Whitworth and Berning, who is this year’s Participating Honoree, will be at the Pro-Am to mingle with guests and players. Fellow World Golf Hall of Famer Pat Bradley will take part in the event by joining one of the teams.
In addition, 2011 Team USA Captain Rosie Jones, 2021 Team USA Captain Pat Hurst, 2015 Team USA Assistant Captain Wendy Ward and former Solheim Cup players Danielle Ammaccapane and Brandie Burton will also take part in the Pro-Am.
“We’ve had these Hall of Famers year after year to participate in Marilynn’s Pro-Am,” Waitkus said. “For this year, being the first one without Marilynn, we reached out to prior participating honorees and asked them if they would come.”
There are currently still spots available for teams in the Pro-Am. Waitkus said men are welcomed to participate.
Proceeds for the event will go toward the Marilynn Smith Scholarship Fund, which are awarded annually through The LPGA Foundation. Established in 1999, the fund aims to award scholarships to female high school golfers who aim to take their talents to the next level.
Golfers apply for the scholarship in the fall. Essays, letters of recommendation and a questionnaire are required to be considered for the scholarship. To date, more than $1 million has been awarded to over 200 young women.
This year, Waitkus said the foundation hopes to award 15 scholarships for $5,000.
“Marilynn’s vision was not necessarily that someone was going to go to college and play golf,” Waitkus said. “That happens. But the idea was to get an education. Let (the scholarship) take you to a school you wouldn’t ordinarily go to. What’s your dream? Leverage the golf.
“It isn’t to become a Tour player but to go to school and let golf open doors for you.”
The event as a whole helps further open doors for young female golfers not only across the state but the country. Due to a scheduling conflict with the US Open qualifying week, the inaugural Arizona Women’s Open Championship is limited to the senior division this year.
However, Waitkus said the tournament will kick off next year and carry on the vision of Smith and the rest of the founding members of the LPGA Tour. It will also open the door as another opportunity for women golfers to compete for the Founders Cup.
“We’re considering this our soft opening,” Waitkus said. “We are in a community where we have a lot of Tour players living. This will be during a time where there aren’t any Tour commitments so we can leverage having some of those players in addition to the seniors.
“I think this is going to continue to get bigger and bigger.”
