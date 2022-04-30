A Sunday Tea and Pro-Am honoring Marilynn Smith, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA, will be held May 1-2 at Papago Golf Club and Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, followed by the Arizona Women’s Open Championship – Senior Division on May 3-4. A display with memorabilia is currently set up at Papago and will be at Longbow for the event. (Courtesy Debbie Waitkus)