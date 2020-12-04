Highland coach Brock Farrel had flashbacks Friday night to the 2018 semifinals, when the Hawks fell in overtime to top-ranked Chandler on a two-point conversion play.
This time, however, the circumstances were in Highland’s favor. Boulder Creek, the top-ranked team in the 6A playoffs trailed No. 4 Highland by a touchdown facing fourth and goal with just seconds remaining. A good push by the Highland defensive line sent the Hawks’ sideline into a frenzy, as the Jaguars were stopped short as time expired.
The goal-line stand secured the 35-28 victory for Highland and the program’s first-ever trip to the 6A championship.
“I told my coaches to get ready for a two-point play if they score because we would have to stop it,” Farrel said. “When there was about 2:40 left I was planning on calling timeouts just in case we had to get the ball back to try to win it. But they’re like, ‘no, let our defense work.’
“They came through.”
Boulder Creek’s near game-tying drive was fueled by clutch conversions from senior quarterback Bear Milacek. Facing a fourth down earlier in the drive near midfield, Milacek connected with junior wideout Jack McFarland to keep the Jaguars’ chances alive.
But Highland’s defense, which had stopped Boulder Creek’s offense on just one time prior in the game, sealed the victory.
“We came up clutch the last two drives getting one three-and-out and then the last fourth down,” Highland senior linebacker Kam Cullimore said. “Boulder Creek is underrated. That’s probably one of the most physical teams we’ve played this year. We ended up coming out on top but they really did outplay us, I think.”
Boulder Creek made it clear early on it would challenge Highland’s defensive line and linebackers. Quarterback power with Milacek and several variations of the inside run with senior running back Jacob Cisneros proved to be nearly unstoppable through the first three quarters of the game.
The Jaguars scored on four of its six total offensive possessions and dominated the time of possession. Cisneros, who rushed for 66 yards on 18 carries, scored twice on the ground and returned a kickoff for a third touchdown. Milacek completed nearly all of his pass attempts for 75 yards. His lone touchdown came on the ground, where he rushed for 97 yards.
The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the contest, with Highland striking first on a 30-yard pass from junior quarterback Gage Dayley to fellow junior wide receiver Jace Patton. Dayley, who completed 11-of-16 passes for 204 yards threw three more touchdowns throughout the night — one to senior Logan Kingsford and two to senior Ammon Allen.
“Our offensive line came up clutch and our defense came up clutch,” Dayley said. “Our schedule helped us play at a level we really haven’t seen before except for the 2018 team. We are here and we are competing, and we are having fun while doing it.”
Late in the fourth tied at 28 apiece, Highland rode the legs of senior running back Max Davis down the field. With just over 3 minutes remaining, Davis found the end zone for the go-ahead score.
Davis came into the matchup with Boulder Creek 161 yards shy of the all-time Highland rushing record set by Josh Chadwick in 2014. Davis finished the night with 159 yards on the ground but will have an opportunity to separate himself in the record books while competing for a 6A Conference championship.
“It’s crazy,” Davis said. “This is something you dream about as a kid. I just want to credit everything to my offensive line. Without them, I’m nothing. This is really their award.”
Fourth-ranked Highland will face No. 7 Chaparral in the 6A championship on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Desert Vista High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.
It will be the first meeting between Highland and Chaparral since 2015, when the Firebirds defeated the Hawks in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
“It’s kind of surreal because this is it. No matter what we have about six days of work, that’s it,” Farrel said. “Us versus Chaparral, it’s going to be great football for the state of Arizona.
“I think when the Open is done and 6A is done, those matchups will be the best four teams available.”
