Tim Russell is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Arizona College Prep athletics.
Girls’ flag football is rapidly growing and expanding within Arizona, as Arizona College Prep is preparing for its second season.
Although girls’ flag football is not yet sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, the sport has kicked off and received a running head start from the Arizona Cardinals and Nike with a featured girls all-star game for Chandler Unified School District back on Sept. 1.
Schools in the district, including Arizona College Prep received donations, including a $10,000 donation from Cardinals Vice President, Nicole Bidwill to fund new equipment and facilities for teams in the district.
With the interest of girls’ flag football booming around the state, Arizona College Prep looks to expand their rosters as well. The club uses tools such as club events and social media to promote themselves and the team.
The girls look to promote their club by showcasing its unity and pride, along with hosting open fields and practices to help other newcomers get introduced to the flow of the sport. One of the biggest tools of promotion for the lady Knights is proving that women belong in the sport of football.
“When we were doing boot camps and tournaments, that allowed people to put forth their interest in the sport and not even play for the team, and that was really good at providing more exposure to the team,” says senior Rayna Shaik.
For coach Michael Castro, he began last season promoting the new team. From beginning with girls who have never touched a football and having issues with fields, transportation and referees to leading them to the state semifinals, he lets the words and actions of his players represent who they are as a team.
“Just to see that growth from day one to six weeks later was just an awesome experience,” says Castro. "Success brings success, and we were very successful from the get go and competitive in all of our games, even our losses, and it has really taken us to the next level.
Along with the women themselves working hard and showing their value to the sport, the sense of community within Arizona College Prep helps the team gain traction and support from the rest of the school. With help from the boy’s football teams, they look to spread the love to the girls’ football team and show support whenever they can.
“We had not only girls there but guys supporting our girls and that was helping to break that stigma because the guys are playing alongside girls and telling them tips and tricks,” says Shaik.
“It definitely defeats the gender role that only men can play football and only men are strong because you know we showed up and played hard,” says sophomore Victoria Benito.”
“Instead of having the names boys’ football and girls’ football, just have it be football and do stuff with each other to promote,” says sophomore Alyssa Gruber.
With season two coming up soon for the lady Knights, interest for the team has never been higher. From starting last season with only 22 girls coming to tryouts to seeing a massive boom in the interest and promotion of the sport, Arizona College Prep’s success and support has been a major factor on the rise of the program.
“We realize that if we could show people how good we were, that it would help us become sanctioned and be a better sport,” says Shaik.
Although the sport is not sanctioned as of yet, Arizona College Prep plans for a big future when they will be able to play their games on their own home stadium and get the community more aware and excited about women’s football and prove that it is not just a male sport.
