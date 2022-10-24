Aaron Decker is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Gilbert High School athletics.

For three straight seasons, the Gilbert High School varsity girls’ volleyball team finished first in their region and a high-ranking team in the 5A Conference. In 2021, their talented roster pushed through to the semi-finals in the state championship, falling just short of a finals appearance.

Either way, the last few seasons had been a success. After three straight seasons at the top of their region, a semi-final appearance, and consecutive seasons as a highly ranked team, it was time to move on to stiffer competition.

In 2022, the Tigers progressed from the 5A Conference, where they called home for the last four seasons, to the more competitive 6A Conference. Gilbert joined successful teams like the 2021 and 2022 6A state champion, the Hamilton Huskies. The Tigers became a part of the 6A Central region, bracketed by former championship caliber teams such as the Corona Del Sol Aztecs.

“The teams are better top to bottom,” Tigers head coach Joe Hesse said. “There's no easy games so every game is a challenge.”

Hesse’s squad spent four seasons in the 5A Conference, racking up a 51-14 Conference record. The Tigers will depart for a new Conference with tougher teams to face. Looking at win-loss records from 2021, the median win percentage in 5A was 0.471 while 6A competition had a higher median at .529.

The Tigers hold eight seniors on their varsity roster. For the majority of their high school career, players like Alex Johnson and Sydney Mahon have faced 5A level competition. In their final year the team is adapting to the new level of talent they face.

“Initially we were pretty scared to move from 5A to 6A just because there are so many better teams in 6A, but we learned we can actually compete with these teams and we aren’t very far off from most of these teams,” Mahon said. “It’s been really good for us to have higher competition.”

In their inaugural season, the Tigers haven’t stumbled out of the gate but have fit right in with the other schools. The black and gold opened the season with a 3-0 win over their 6A foe, the Marana Tigers.

Through six games against conference opponents, the Tigers dropped just two sets.

Each game against a 6A opponent has been a proving ground for the 6A rookies. In a match against the Sunnyslope, the Tigers dropped the first set before rallying to take the next three.

“It means a lot because, for us to be able to play a high-level team, high level volleyball, it just means we can play up to anybody's level so I think that was really big for us in how we prove ourselves,” Mckenzie Schoenhardt said following the win at Sunnyslope.

The first real sign of a challenge came against Corona Del Sol, who won in three consecutive sets and gave the Tigers their first loss in their region. The Tigers now rest at 5-3 in their region and 23-7 in the conference, just behind the Aztecs and defending champion Hamilton.

“I can definitely see a difference,” Alex Johnson said. “It’s way more high-level competition and definitely more energy.”

Individually the Tiger athletes haven’t showcased any less talent than their 6A opponents, in fact many Tigers are top three players in the conference.

Schoenhardt leads the conference in digs (528) while Johnson leads in assists with 679. Middle blocker Sydney Mahon is second in hitting percentage and first in aces. Sophomore Raegan Richardson leads the team in kills.

The current results are far better than the Tiger previous foray into the 6A Conference. The team spent two seasons in 6A before returning to 5A competition. In 2016, the Tigers first season in 6A went well, going 5-5 in their region and 10-7 in the conference.

In 2017, the wheel fell off losing all ten regional games and all 17 conference games.

Hesse coached the team that went 10-24 in two seasons in the 6A Conference. Whether it is lessons learned or a new outlook, Hesse feels the change in conference is a moot point, after all his players are playing the same game that they did in 5A.

“It’s the same. We still have three hits, we still have six players, we still have the same substitutes,” Hesse said. “Nothing changes, you're playing against somebody, so our game is playing against the other side.”