The Gilbert High School girls volleyball team fell in three straight sets to the Corona Del Sol Aztecs on Tuesday night, delivering the Tigers their first conference loss. Twenty-four hours later, Gilbert responded with a victory in three consecutive sets over the Mesquite Wildcats.
The black and gold was dominant over the purple and white on Wednesday, with the Tigers (20-5) winning 3-0 over the Wildcats (9-7).
With the home crowd cheering them on in their brick lined gymnasium the Tigers hurried to a speedy victory, winning 25-16, 25-13, and 25-15.
No team is perfect and despite a dominant performance, Gilbert wasn’t without its flaws. Serves were sent out of bounds, miscommunication, and an inability to put the Wildcats away occurred during the win.
“I think we can play better,” head coach Joe Hesse said. “Overall, that wasn’t our best effort.”
Against their non-conference opponent, Gilbert at times allowed the Wildcats to sustain scoring runs that gave the glimmer of hope of a comeback. In the third set, the Tigers led 18-11 but a mixture of mistakes and Wildcat scoring sent Mesquite on a four point run to tighten the lead to 18-15.
Even with the Mesquite faithful cheering in the stands and the freshman and junior varsity Wildcats shouting from the bench, the Tigers withstood the rally and eventually took the set 25-16.
“We saw some good shots [from Mesquite], definitely a really scrappy team,” setter Alex Johnson said.
A bright spot for Gilbert was middle blocker Sydney Mahon, who led the team with 13 kills. The senior athlete delivered powerful hits across the net and onto the shiny court. When the ball came her way, Mahon leaped into the air, meeting the ball with her hand and bursting it back to the floor. By the end of the night she earned 13 kills on 19 attempts (68.4%).
“She’s [Mahon] is a big presence in the middle,she’s a leader for us,” Hesse said.
In the chaos of a volleyball game, players can at one point be diving, leaping, or falling, but throughout the multiple moving parts Mahon was a calm figure on the court.
“I’ve always been super calm when I’m on the court,” Mahon said. “I’m not really the type to get super ecstatic about stuff but I always like to stay humble.”
Although she chooses to stay humble, Mahon is one of the top players in the 6A conference. She is second in the conference in aces (48) and third in hitting percentage (41%).
The Tigers will go on to play in their third straight day of competition when they take on their region opponent, the Desert Vista Thunder. The Thursday matchup against the Thunder will allow the Tigers to wash the bad taste out of their mouth from their loss to the Aztecs.
Although the victory against the Wildcats was against a 4A conference team, there is still opportunity to learn from each game.
“If you’re not learning after every match then you're not paying attention,” Hesse said.
