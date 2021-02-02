It’s been two years since Gilbert High School’s basketball team stood atop the 5A Conference as champions.
Most players from that championship team, including co-captains Doc Self and Carson Towt, have since moved on to compete at the collegiate level. But three players still remain on the varsity roster, all of which learned from Self and Towt how to become better leaders.
Now having stepped into those leadership roles, senior guard Tampa Scott, senior forward Karter Doucette and junior guard Nikko Pentelute are the ones new players lean upon for direction.
“When someone isn’t doing what we want them to do or in the way we do it, they tell them instead of me,” Gilbert coach Jay Caserio said. “Drills, or in the hallway or in campus, just how we treat each other on campus, they’re telling them all of that.”
Each captain brings their own unique skill set to the team both on and off the court.
Scott, a 5-foot-11 guard, encompasses much of the same attributes Self had at Gilbert. His court vision and shiftiness with the ball in his hands sets up teammates for open shots. When needed, however, he’s able to shoot from anywhere on the floor. On defense, he brings utilizes his speed and quick hands to force errant passes and turnovers, often leading to fast-break points on the other end.
While he isn’t the most vocal leader of the bunch, younger players feed off the example he sets both in practice and games.
“I think in practices, obviously I have my bad days, but whether we are doing sprints or other things I get everybody ready to go and bring them all together,” Scott said. “Leading by example is my thing, whether that’s hitting shots or making plays. If someone has a question about something, they can come to me.”
Much like Scott, Pentelute also has a similar skill set to Self. He is often on the receiving end of assists from Scott and can connect on shots from anywhere on the court.
Caserio said the 6-foot-1 junior guard brings a different level of intensity to the team and has become the vocal leader. His ability to step into that type of role came from his freshman year learning under Self, who was known to be a boisterous presence in the locker room and weight room.
So much that the team has since named his favorite exercise — the battle ropes — after him. They’re now known as “Docos.”
“It was the one exercise Doc could really be as loud as he wanted, and that’s what I see in myself,” Pentelute said. “I love being loud and if someone isn’t doing something, we call them out in the right way. It’s a constructive criticism type of thing.
“Our team is made up mostly of juniors and being a junior myself it’s easy for me to kind of take them under my wing, especially since it’s their first time on varsity for most of them.”
Doucette, the 6-foot-3 senior forward who started for the Gilbert football team at linebacker and wide receiver, brings a physical presence inside the paint for the Tigers.
Much like Scott and Pentelute did learning under Self, Doucette took after Towt, who since graduating from Gilbert transferred to Northern Arizona as a walk-on and this month was put on full scholarship. Doucette said his talent on the gridiron has translated well to the hardwood. He said his discipline has come into play on several occasion in the young season.
“I’m more physical with everybody and it helps my confidence, personally,” Doucette said. “It helps to be strong with the ball and vocally, because you have to have that mentality of being physical or someone else is going to be more physical to you.”
The trio still recalls Gilbert’s championship with ease. And there’s a constant reminder of what the program is capable of on a banner hanging in the gym known as “The Jungle” to Gilbert faithful.
Despite having a team filled mostly with players who were either not part of the program or at the lower level two years ago, they all believe the pieces are in place to make yet another run at the title.
Though, it won’t be easy.
While having started with a 4-1 record through five games as of Thursday, Jan. 28, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. The COVID-19 pandemic set the team back from where they would normally be at this point of the season in terms of chemistry. Some players are still becoming accustomed to Caserio’s intensity as coach. But with every pass, shot and win, they’re making progress, and that’s all they can ask for as they continue to build momentum in a shortened season toward the 5A Conference playoffs.
“I think we have the potential to get all the way there again,” Scott said. “I think if we can focus in and continue to get better every day, I think this team can be great.”
