After an offseason full of uncertainty and doubt, the Tigers of Gilbert High School start their 2020 season Friday against Millennium High school.
“I am just so happy that we get to play this season,” coach Derek Zellner said. “The greatest thing that is coming out of this season is that we get to play and that our 28 seniors are not heartbroken, having at least one chance to put on pads,” he added.
This year, Gilbert has a program record 28 seniors on the roster. After not having a group of leaders last season, the Tigers want to see their experienced players take the reins and lead.
“Last year, we only had one player who stepped up and took on that role of being a leader. He is now in Tucson. This year, we have a great amount of experience and it is the next man up to lead the team,” coach Zellner said.
For the players, they look to adopt leadership roles this season and use their voices to get the team to where they want to be.
“We have a great amount of experience on our team this year and it is up to us seniors to lead us to where we want to go,” senior linebacker Wyatt Zellner said. “The older guys set the example of the young guys and we have bought into the role of being the leaders for this team,” he added.
As for new faces this season, the Tigers brought in a new coaching staff on defense, highlighted by the hiring of former Washington State Graduate Assistant, Quenton Maag.
“This year we have brought in a whole new coaching staff on defense,” coach Zellner said. “Coach Maag had done a great job of simplifying our defense to focus on the strengths of our players and letting them play their game,” he added.
With the addition of a new defensive coaching staff, expectations are high for the Tigers defense this year.
“We expect to hold our opponents to 17 points or less this season,” Maag said. “Even though we have a very tough schedule, there is a lot of talent on the defense and the return of two linebackers is big for us as our scheme relies on the play of our linebackers,” he added.
The Tigers have not won a state playoff game since 2010. This year, Zellner and his team look to end the drought.
“Since I came to Gilbert in 2015, we have done a great job of building the foundation,” Zellner said. “We have made multiple playoff appearances and know what it’s like to be in that situation, but haven’t been able to capitalize on our opportunities; this year, our goal is to get over the hump and get that first playoff win,” he said.
For the senior linebacker, it goes beyond the team as Wyatt Zellner looks to get his coach, and father, his first playoff win.
“This year is big for me personally as it is the final time I get to play for my dad,” he said. “I want to get him his first playoff win as coach and it would mean everything to me to be a part of that,” Wyatt added.
The journey to the playoffs starts Friday as the Tigers take on Millennium, the team that eliminated them from the state playoffs last year.
“Millennium beat us handily in the playoffs last year,” coach Zellner said. “They were senior-heavy as a team and this year, but are very well-coached. We’ve looked at the film and are ready to take them on and get revenge.”
