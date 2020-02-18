Aggressive defense and quality play from seniors led the No. 4 Gilbert girls to a 66-41 victory over Sunnyslope in first round of the 5A basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
Gilbert played a full-court press on defense, trapping dribblers into double-teams in the corner and forcing errant passes and steals. The Sunnyslope forwards had a pronounced size advantage, and easily won the rebound battle when they were able to run their half-court offense, were hurried into mistakes due to the defensive pressure.
From there, the Tigers were able to get into transition and score easily, especially senior guard Alayna Benavides-Johnson.
Benavides-Johnson, who led the team all game with her scoring and great passes to teammates, hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter to grow Gilbert’s lead to double-digits. It would never fall below ten points again.
“Every shot I was hitting was giving me more confidence, so I kept rolling,” she said.
The hot all-around shooting and solid defense continued into the fourth quarter, as Gilbert grew its lead even further. Then, with four minutes remaining in the game, the Tigers began playing a style that wound the clock down. They took just one shot from the field the rest of the game, opting rather to dribble in and out of the paint and away from defenders to utilize the lack of shot clock. Sunnyslope’s only choice was to foul, and the Tigers hit clutch free throws and iced the game.
“That’s something we practice a lot, so that when it comes time to do it in the game, we’re ready,” Benavides-Johnson said.
The Tigers are no stranger to postseason success. They have made late playoff runs each of the past few seasons, including a trip to the state final last season. Just like 2018-19, Gilbert is led by its senior class, with a new trio leading the charge.
Benavides-Johnson, as well as two fellow seniors Leah Millman and Kori Jackson, played well on both ends of the floor, and will be key for the Tigers to continue deep into the playoffs.
“I love it when my girls do well. We came up from the bench to now being the seniors and leading the team, so it’s our turn, now,” Benavides-Johnson said.
The win extends Gilbert’s season at least one more game. The Tigers will host No. 5 Verrado in the quarterfinals. Gilbert defeated the Vipers 39-37 in December.
And, if they play with the same ferocity, the team believes it has a great chance to continue advancing.
“We’re only getting better, and trying to keep the momentum going from this playoffs,” Benavides-Johnson said. “We’re trying to get a championship.”
