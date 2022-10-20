Joey Plishka is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Gilbert Christian athletics.
In an emotional Dig for a Cure night inside of Valley Christian High School, the Gilbert Christian High School volleyball team fought hard in a loss that could be a playoff preview against the Valley Christian High School Trojans.
The Knights came out strong in the opening set but ended up falling to Valley Christian 25-23, 25-14, and 25-15 in consecutive sets. The Knights were handed their second region loss of the season, and their second sweep at the hands of the Trojans.
Knights head coach Natalie Rockwell was happy with how her team played despite the loss.
“After our first two sets, I turned around and looked at Andrew (Rasmussen) and I said, ‘I think this is the best we’ve played all year,’” Rockwell said.
While the scoreboard may not show the play on the court, the Knights hung close with the defending state champion Trojans.
Both teams struggled to get going early with both teams trading missed serves on the opening points. Missed serves would continue to plague both sides as they missed a combined 10 serves in the opening set.
The Knights fell behind late in the first set, but a late timeout gave the Knights a chance to settle down and begin mounting a comeback. After falling behind 20-13, the Knights battled back to draw within a point to make it 24-23 before losing the next point.
Senior middle hitter Kali Nielson had a notable performance having six kills in the opening set. Nielson would finish the match with nine total kills.
Gilbert Christian picked up right where they left off in the second set, jumping out to an early 8-5 lead. A couple of missed serves and a couple of dropped free balls and the Knights watched their lead slip.
After surrendering their lead, the Knights would make small mistakes and give away several points along the way, allowing the Trojans to take a 22-14 lead. The Trojans would end the second set off of an ace.
Valley Christian’s Kaiya Haase opened the final set with an 8-0 serving run, which was the longest run of the match.
The Knights traded points with the Trojans where they would put a couple of runs together. Freshman Alexia Heyn would put up a couple of blocks including a double block with junior Abby Feely which brought the Knights to within nine.
A missed serve broke the run and set up Valley Christian to put home the final point and defeat the Knights.
“I think the first two sets were really good. We were very talkative and encouraging and no one was giving up and then I think in the last set everyone kind of got overwhelmed,” Feely said.
With playoffs fast approaching, everybody was optimistic following the loss.
“I think there are some areas that we can improve on for next time, but I think it was a good game,” senior Brianna Tennison said.
The Knights look to start preparing for the playoffs knowing that they have a chance to play this same Valley Christian team.
The Knights have two more games in the regular season. They play Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Oct. 22 and wrap up the regular season against San Tan Foothills on Oct. 26.
