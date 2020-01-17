Gilbert High’s basketball team stood alone atop the 5A Conference last year after winning its first state title in program history.
The Tigers were led by a senior-heavy roster, with point guard Doc Self and forwards Carson Towt and Jake Ehmann leading the way. Towt and Ehmann combined for nearly 20 rebounds per game last season, which helped Gilbert dominate the boards and led to most of its points throughout the season.
Gilbert coach Jay Caserio recognizes that as one of the major differences between last year’s squad and the one he has this season. While the Tigers have 6-foot-8 senior Griffin Lamb to crash the boards this season, Caserio knows that is one of the biggest opportunities for his team this season.
“Carson and Jake both averaged 10-plus rebounds a game for us. Jake Ehmann had 10 offensive rebounds in the state championship game,” Caserio said. “That’s kind of been the biggest change for us. We had a good ability to control the glass last year. But I feel like we are more skilled this year on the perimeter than last year.”
Self stepped into his role as a floor general for Gilbert early on in his high school career. He had a unique ability to set up teammates on the offensive end and at times play lockdown defense on the other. He and Towt were the unsung leaders of last year’s championship team and were named captains early on.
This year, senior guards Jaqwuan Myles, Brycen Long and Paul Maldonado step into those roles.
“We want to keep the energy high every game. They both started last year but I came off the bench,” Myles said. “We all have good experience being three-year varsity players.
“We are just trying to get the young guys ready and show them how to play varsity basketball and how to get things done.”
Myles came off the bench the past two seasons as a junior and sophomore. But even then, he was able to get considerable playing time.
Taking over for Self, he said he’s learned to be more vocal both on and off the court. One of his biggest goals this season is to not let the team ride the high of last season.
He’s recognized early on that Gilbert has a target on its back after winning the title last season.
“We can’t ride off the high of last year, we have to compete every game because everyone is going to give us their best shot since we are the reigning state champions,” Myles said. “We aren’t trying to ride the coattails of that, though, because every team has improved and gotten better.”
Myles and the rest of the Tigers know they will get the best version of each opponent they face this season. That has been made clear so far this season.
The Tigers began the year with four straight wins over quality 6A opponents – Valley Vista, Chandler, Corona del Sol and Desert Ridge. However, their early season win streak came to an end at the hands of district rival Highland. They rattled off six more wins before falling by two points to 6A contender Skyline in the McClintock Holiday Shootout.
In the third-place game on Dec. 30 against Paradise Valley, the Tigers fell again in overtime. It’s the first time they have lost back-to-back games since the 2017 season.
Though tournament games don’t officially affect Gilbert’s power points in terms of conference rank, it’s still an opportunity for Caserio to see which of his players are going to step up on a nightly basis.
“Whether it’s a tournament or the regular season, I don’t put more emphases on these games versus the first game of the year,” Caserio said. “We just try to get better every game and look for the guys that will step up.”
Along with Myles and Maldonado, Long has been one of those players who has stepped up for Gilbert in a time of need.
Trailing Paradise Valley late in the fourth quarter, Long went on a hot-streak from 3-point range to will Gilbert back into the game and force overtime. Though they ended up falling to the Trojans, it was yet another look at the type of firepower Gilbert has once again this season to make a run at the title.
“People are looking up to me now, so I have to make sure I have good leadership and show them new stuff,” Long said. “I just want to bring good energy and be a good teammate. I want to make sure I’m always involved and help my team by making my shots.”
Nearing the midway point of the season, Gilbert is preparing to enter region play where they will once again be favored.
They aim to win every game they play, no matter the opponent. Their main goal is to pick up where they left last season in hopes of returning to the 5A championship.
“We need to keep the energy high,” Myles said. “We can’t take plays off. We have to come out every game from the start and not be lackadaisical to the point where we have to catch up.
“We have to be ready to play every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.