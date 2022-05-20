The cliché that each athletic program is a family, especially at the high school level, takes on a more literal tone at Gilbert High School.
Just in the last few years the Tigers have seen siblings make a splash at the high school level and beyond, and it will likely continue for years to come.
“We’ve been in the same program, just different ages, for most of our life,” said Nicole Evanson, a senior on the Gilbert girls’ basketball team. “So, playing together in high school was pretty fun, and it was important to me.”
Nicole was a captain for a Tigers team that made a run to the 5A semifinals last season. Her younger sister, Morgan, is a sophomore on the roster that played a key role in their success.
The pair have been playing basketball for as long as they can remember, but they were always separated by their two-year age gap. This year, they finally got to play with each other.
When they were younger, Morgan would watch and learn from her sister. She watched as Nicole would play in competitive tournaments and take what she learned to her own games.
She was excited for the opportunity to finally play with Nicole as a sophomore. Both Morgan and Nicole credit their success to their chemistry and high basketball IQ.
“It’s like a test,” Nicole said. “You study for this test your whole life, and then you’re finally playing together, and it just comes together, and you ace it. You’re the perfect test. It’s awesome.”
The pair will be split after this school year as Nicole is moving on to play basketball at Embry Riddle Aeronautical and major in mechanical engineering.
Even though it’ll be hard for Nicole and Morgan to be apart, Morgan says that she still will be able to contact her sister if she ever needs assistance being a potential captain come next season.
“It’ll be interesting because I really don’t know who we have coming in next year,” Morgan said. “But [Nicole] will be somebody I can call, just be like, ‘help me with this, what should I do.’ Just be a thinking partner.”
Gilbert’s girls’ basketball team is losing five seniors, including Nicole, after this school year. With that, it will become a much younger team this upcoming season.
That doesn’t mean that Morgan will be left to lead the team by herself. She will join current sophomore Meisha Caserio as one of the leaders of the team in the 2022-23 season.
Like Morgan and Nicole, Meisha also has an interesting family dynamic centered around Gilbert athletics. She grew up on the Gilbert sidelines with her father, Jay, as the head boys’ coach.
Jay has had success during his time leading the Tigers. He led them to the state championship in 2018 and returned to the title game this past season but fell to Centennial.
Similar to Morgan, Meisha broke out her sophomore season by averaging 12 points a game. She is projected to be a co-captain and will look to lead Gilbert back to the playoffs.
Meisha became involved in basketball from a young age at the local YMCA. Jay said she was a natural.
“It was nine boys and Meisha,” Jay said. “The director came over and said, ‘Oh, I thought Meisha was a boy’s name. Do you want me to change the roster with more girls on the team?’ I said, ‘absolutely not.’”
Jay wanted to make sure that his daughter was challenged at a young age, and it’s paid off so far now that Meisha is at Gilbert with her father. Jay says that even though basketball is their sport, he doesn’t interject or get involved when it comes to coaching her.
“I have [my dad] as my coach for clubs so it’s good to get a break from him,” Meisha said. “It’s always good having him around as well in the building.”
Even though basketball runs in the family, Jay says having his daughter play basketball wasn’t important to him as just having an extracurricular activity to do after school.
“I grew up in a small town and [was] outside all the time,” Jay said. “I think being a part of a team is really good for kids. They learn how to be loyal, they learn how to handle adversity, and deal with teammates.”
While there’s big sports families on the basketball teams at Gilbert High School, Sean and Kyle Jeffries headlined the baseball team during the 2022 season.
Sean, the team’s shortstop, led the team in multiple offensive categories, including batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and triples.
Kyle, on the other hand, was one of the best pitchers on the Gilbert squad, leading the team in ERA, wins and was third in strikeouts. Kyle also only allowed just two extra base hits, both of them homers.
Sean and Kyle got their start in baseball thanks to their dad, who enrolled them in t-ball at 3 years old. Only a year apart, they’ve been playing together for over a decade. That’s given them a special bond on the field.
“We kind of know what each other are thinking,” Kyle said.
The brothers shared a special moment the last two years playing with one another. But now, that’s come to an end with Sean heading to Earlham College in Indiana.
Kyle knows it will be up to him to lead Gilbert next season, and he will do it just like Sean did.
“I’m gonna miss him,” Kyle said. “To me it’s going to be different. It’s gonna be weird losing all the seniors, but it’s going to be fine.”
