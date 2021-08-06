Right before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Canada into a lockdown, Mike Lee built a barn on his property in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
He turned the building into a basketball court with a shooting machine. It became the place where his son, Jaylen, spent hours working on his craft.
With no sports and indoor activities allowed for periods of six to seven weeks, Jaylen spent three to four hours a day in the barn shooting. This was his routine for more than a year. Eventually, Mike Lee felt like he had to make a decision to help his son’s basketball career.
“The amount of work he put in during that 14-15 months of COVID, I just was getting sick to my stomach going ‘Hey… he might have to go a whole ‘nother year of this,” Mike Lee said. “I just felt like he deserved an opportunity and deserved a chance,” Mike Lee said.
Jaylen Lee is getting that chance at Valley Christian High School.
The Lees moved to Arizona on Feb. 22, with Jaylen training at PHH Prep in Phoenix. He soon made one of Arizona Select’s AAU squads, where he was playing 35-40 minutes.
Despite an offer to join a prep team at PHH Prep, he is taking his talents to the Trojans, who are coming off a 17-win season.
“It’s been good,” Jaylen Lee said. “Competition’s a lot tougher down here and that’s a good thing to get the experience and meet new people.”
Despite joining the team around the start of the summer, Jaylen Lee has made an early impression on Valley Christian head coach Greg Haagsma. He sees the junior as a combo guard and scoring threat whose offensive skills will be an asset for a Trojans team chasing the 3A Division championship.
While Haagsma’s relationship with Jaylen recently started, another member of his staff is continuing his with the Lee family.
Assistant coach Roger DeBoer was the longtime head coach of Lynden Christian High School in Washington, located 17 miles south of Abbotsford. During the summers, he organized large tournaments. One of the teams who attended was Canadian club organization BC Bounce, founded by Mike Lee and his father Pat — the coach of the University of the Fraser Valley from 1995-2006.
DeBoer has known Mike and his father for more than a decade and last saw Jaylen play two years ago.
“He was a little guy playing on one of their freshman teams or sophomore teams,” DeBoer said.
Jaylen, who was “born with a ball in his hands” according to his father, played for BC Bounce — a club with between 1,000 and 1,500 families per season — throughout his childhood and high school. His final season with the team came in the spring of 2019 due to the pandemic, which Canada responded to by enforcing residents to stay in their homes with only essential trips to places like the grocery store allowed.
When BC Bounce’s 2020 season was cancelled, Mike Lee and his wife knew that Jaylen would not be able to help his chances of playing college basketball at home. So they looked to move to America.
Mike’s wife and Jaylen’s mother — born in Portland — looked at Oregon’s capital, California and Las Vegas as potential places to settle. They discussed sending Jaylen to live with friends, but eventually soon decided to move to Arizona with their three children.
“It was a great move,” Mike Lee said. “We came down, there were no masks, no quarantine. We immediately saw a mental health change in our kids the minute that we got down here. Then we got them plugged in right away.”
For Jaylen, that meant working with John Ortega, a coach who Mike was told to connect with by a tournament organizer. Ortega, the founder of Arizona Select Boys Basketball and the Athletic Director of PHH Prep, allowed Jaylen and his brothers to use PHH Prep’s facility and work with their strength and conditioning coaches.
According to Mike, Jaylen would spend between five and seven hours at the facility some days after finishing his virtual school work from Canada.
Selected to one of AZ Select’s teams, Jaylen returned to organized basketball for the first time in more than a year. Standing at six-foot-four, Jaylen played center since he was the squad’s tallest player, despite being a ball-handling guard for the majority of his playing career.
As the Lees spent more time in the Grand Canyon State, they started to run into people who suggested they check out Valley Christian. One of them was DeBoer.
“The big thing for them as a family is they wanted to find a Christian environment for Jaylen and his brother,” DeBoer said, “and where they could have a really good high school experience. He goes ‘We want a life experience for the boys here.’”
Valley Christian provided both, as well as a great team atmosphere.
Jaylen has bonded with Caleb and Luke Shaw, brothers who are beginning their first season with the Trojans, calling them “awesome” teammates with “good skills.”
The three took the court together during the Section 7 basketball tournament at State Farm Stadium in June. While Haagsma said his team needs to improve its skill level, he is excited to help build camaraderie on a Trojans squad that graduated 11 players last season.
“What I’m most looking forward to is just getting these kids playing together on a regular basis,” Haagsma said. “I think we got a great bunch of guys who work hard.”
One of those players is Jaylen, who Haagsma called “one of those guys that can put our team on their back and they could go win a game for us.”
Mike Lee said his son has a lot of interest from universities in Canada and was contacted by a coach, who said he enjoyed watching his game at Section 7.
He knows Jaylen has a dream of playing college basketball in the United States. Now in the country and in the process of filing paperwork to become a dual citizen, the Lees are committed to staying in America until his graduation.
With Valley Christian’s season starting in November, there is time before Jaylen and his teammates begin the chase for championship. And Mike Lee can’t wait to watch his son take up his newest basketball opportunity.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s emotional.”
