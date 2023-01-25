Basha basketball coach Mike Grothaus knows he has a special team on his hands this season.
His players have come together to form a bond that extends well beyond the court. They’ve been able to win close matchups with some of the best teams in the state. They’ve been able to show their strength and win big at time, too.
While they have stumbled twice on the year — a one-point loss to Brophy and big loss to the state’s top program in Perry — it doesn’t change the trajectory of the Basha program this season.
The Bears are contenders for the state title. And they have two freshmen helping lead the charge.
“They’re big time,” Grothaus said. “For one, they’re great kids. They come in, they’re coachable and work hard every day. Their potential is limitless. They’ve got a chance to be big time players.”
Mason Magee and Elijah Summers-Livingston have had to grow up on the fly this season. The two freshman stars have quickly become pivotal to Basha’s success.
It started last off-season in an open gym shoot around. The two frequented them at Basha and made their desire to attend the school well known. Throughout the summer they worked with the team, building chemistry and earning their spots as starters.
“I had no idea where I was going to go for high school, but I saw Basha lost one of its seniors from last year and I knew I could fit right in,” Magee said. “This summer changed my life. It’s a blessing.”
Magee, a shifty 5-foot-11 guard, runs the point for Basha. The offense goes through him and it’s an opportunity he enjoys. Summers-Livingston is a 6-foot-7 big man that has already proven his ability to crash the boards on numerous occasions this season. Together, the duo is a unique pair of first-year high school students with the talent level of veteran players.
But with the rest of the Basha roster, they make up a portion of a starting rotation that has been dominant at times this season.
“Our chemistry, we’ve all known each other for a long time,” Summers-Livingston said. “So, the way we play together, the way we can bring each other back up when we’re down, it’s really good. We’ve built bonds that are stronger than just on the court.”
Magee and Summers-Livingston have learned from the older players. Junior wing Christian Warren has taught them grit and toughness on the floor. Guard Izaih Johnson has shown them how to push the ball up the court in transition and how to be a natural leader.
Those are key characteristics the two have had to pick up on in a hurry. Magee especially.
With the offense running through him he knows he has to bring his A-game on a nightly basis. So far, he’s done just that.
There are times Grothaus forgets Magee is only a freshman. He played his first two games of the season at just 13 years old.
The speed of the game at the varsity level was a transition for Magee. But he took it in stride. He shined throughout the summer at major tournaments such as Section 7 and it’s carried over to the regular season.
“Age has always been just a number to me,” Magee said. “I’ve always played up and high school it’s the same thing. I just keep going. I’ve been hooping my whole life, since I was 4, so it’s nothing to me.”
At 21-2 heading into Thursday’s matchup with Hamilton, Basha is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season, when the Bears went 31-1 and captured the 6A title.
But the Bears’ goals are different this time around with the Open Division in play. Thirty-two teams from the 4A-6A conferences will all be placed in one bracket to contend for a true state championship. Teams that lost in the first two rounds will be placed back into conference tournaments, giving them another shot at making a run just not for the Open.
The new tournament presents the opportunity to truly see which team reigns supreme in Arizona for both boys and girls. It’s a unique opportunity Grothaus and his players are aiming for this season.
“Big games in general, those conference games, that’s where we need to bring the same energy,” Summers-Livingston said. “We all know we still have so much potential for growth.”
Basha still has region games against Hamilton, Chandler, Brophy and Perry — the only two teams to beat the Bears — remaining on the schedule. Even with the lopsided loss to the Pumas last Monday night, Basha remains confident.
The Bears have the veteran leadership to make a run. They have the coaching to make a run.
And perhaps something that has become important this season with other schools displaying the same characteristic, they have talented freshman players that are willing to do what it takes to help their team make a run.
“We’re talented across the board and we have great depth,” Grothaus said. “Every guy on the team understands their role. We just have to continue to get better. We’re still a long way away from a finished product, which is an exciting thing as a coach.”
