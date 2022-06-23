Dreams turned into a reality Thursday night for five former high school and prep stars from the Valley, as they heard their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Perry alum Jalen Williams was the first East Valley native to be selected, as he was taken No. 12 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williams was a standout at Perry, helping set the foundation for coach Sam Duane Jr. that led to a championship this past winter with Williams’ younger brother, Cody, as one of the centerpieces of the program. His recruitment was quiet out of Perry in 2019, but he landed at Santa Clara where he shined.
He declared for the draft after his junior season in which he averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Thursday night he became the first player from Santa Clara to be drafted since 1996, when Steve Nash was taken by the Phoenix Suns.
“First, try not to ugly cry when you hear your name,” Williams said to media shortly after he was drafted. “It’s kind of a surreal moment. It’s kinda hard to really put into words.”
Williams said he worked out for the Thunder in the weeks leading up to the draft. He said it was competitive and he enjoyed the vibes of the organization.
At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Williams length and versatility helped him rise in the draft and land with the Thunder.
“I had a really good workout,” Williams said. “The vibes were really good, it was a really competitive environment. I enjoyed working out there.”
Duane shared his excitement for Williams in a direct message Thursday night. He is currently in New York with the Williams family.
“Love Jalen,” Duane wrote. “So excited for him. Tremendous person who is easy to root for. (He) will have a great career.
“To see him reach his dream and walk on stage was amazing!”
Former Cesar Chavez and Arizona Compass Prep guard Tyty Washington was selected at No. 29 overall by the Houston Rockets via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Washington played one season at Kentucky before declaring for this year’s draft. He is the nephew of Mountain Pointe senior guard Tru Washington, who was with him in New York Thursday night along with his mother, Felicia Caldwell, who became a symbol for inspiration due to her battles with diabetes and kidney failure.
Washington walked alongside his mother and father, Tyrone Washington Sr., on stage before the draft began. Washington Sr. is an assistant coach at Mountain Pointe.
Speaking with media after he was selected, Washington said he has a chip on his shoulder after sliding further than he was initially projected to be picked in the draft.
“Every player wants to be a top pick, a high pick and stuff like that,” Washington said. “As i was falling i wasn’t really stressing about it. It only takes one team to believe in you and you can go out there and shock the world. So that’s kinda my mindset on it.
“I always bet on myself so I’m just going to go out there with a chip on my shoulder and just remember all the teams that skipped me.”
Shaedon Sharpe was the first off the board at No. 7 overall to the Portland Trailblazers. Before Kentucky, Sharpe played high school ball at Dream City Christian in Glendale. Sharpe averaged 24.1 points and six rebounds per game as a junior for Dream City before he played for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Phoenix native and former Arizona Wildcat Dalen Terry was selected at No. 18 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Terry played at Corona del Sol High School before he transferred to Hillcrest Prep.
He spent two seasons in Tucson playing for the Wildcats before declaring for the draft.
MarJon Beauchamp was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 overall pick. Originally from Washington, Beauchamp played his high school ball at Dream City Christian in Glendale before signing with the NBA G-League Ignite.
He was in tears when his name was called as the ESPN broadcast described his tenuous journey to the NBA, which included almost becoming homeless at one point.
“A lot was going through my head,” Beauchamp said. “I felt like I was going through all the phases I’ve been through, you know, going through my head. Everything I had to sacrifice to be here today … I’m just blessed to be here and I’m just ready to grow and become a great basketball player and just keep working because that’s all I do.
“I can’t wait to get to this new city.”
Jabari Walker, who played for Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, was selected in the second round at No. 57 overall by the Portland Trailblazers. Walker played college basketball at Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.