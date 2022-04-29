DJ Davidson was built for the National Football League.
At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, the former Desert Ridge Jaguar and Arizona State Sun Devil knew his sophomore year of college he had a chance to make a career out of the game he fell back in love with as a freshman in high school. He improved his work ethic and his on-field performance hoping to impress NFL scouts.
While he doesn’t know yet exactly where he will fall in the draft — his draft grade from experts project him to be picked during the later rounds – he is eager and ready for the opportunity. And it’s one he plans to share with the community he grew up in.
“I think the number one thing when it comes to the whole experience, I always thank God for the opportunity itself,” Davidson said. “I really just want to inspire the people in that community. Whether they go to Desert Ridge or Skyline or Highland or all of Arizona.
“The opportunity of a lifetime is right in front of them the same as anyone else. I want to inspire others, inspire younger kids to really chase after their dreams.”
Davidson’s first experience with tackle football came in a local Pop Warner league. He played for a few months before deciding it wasn’t for him.
But as a freshman at Desert Ridge, he dabbled with the sport again. This time, he fell in love.
As a junior he was elevated to the varsity roster to play offensive and defensive line for the Jaguars. At that point he was already well over 6-feet tall and 300 pounds. It didn’t take long for him to become a standout player and one of the most dominant big men in the state.
In 12 games he accounted for 57 total tackles as a junior, 26 of those were solo. He also had four total sacks, the second-most on the team that year. His production carried over as a senior where he accounted for 19.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He, along with standout defensive end Jalen Harris, were a dominant force up front for the Jaguars.
They helped lead Desert Ridge to the 2015 state title game against Centennial. Despite a loss, the run helped cap off a stellar career for Davidson. One that he cherishes to this day.
“It’s gone by quick,” Davidson said. “The four years in high school, the five years at ASU. I think looking back on it, it’s really special because it’s your dream. When I started playing high school, it was a dream and something I had fun with and something I loved to compete at every day. It’s now something I want to make a career of every day.”
Davidson went on to Arizona State where he became a run-stuffing nose tackle. His frame, along with his quickness and strength, wreaked havoc at times for opposing offensive lines.
He elected to stay at ASU for a fifth season where he had arguably one of his best outings for a team that was in contention for the PAC-12 South title most of the season. He had 57 total tackles, 6.5 of those for a loss.
Much like his time at Desert Ridge, he cherished his career with the Sun Devils. It helped him grow as a football player, a teammate and a husband to his wife. He played alongside the likes of Highland alum Tyler Johnson and Chandler alum Chase Lucas, who both hope to hear their names called in the draft this year.
There are many other former Arizona high school stars that could end up on an NFL roster next year, including those who Davidson played against in high school.
Then there’s the players that came before him. Most notably Alex Barrett, who graduated from Desert Ridge just before Davidson arrived and has found his niche on the defensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. While the two never met, Davidson has always looked up to Barrett in some ways.
His talent, along with others in the NFL and those who will be soon he believes is a testament to the talent that often goes overlooked in Arizona.
“I think it puts Arizona on the map and that there is talent here,” Davidson said. “There’s kids with mad talent here that just need an opportunity, need a chance to see something bigger than themselves. It’s a state where there is a bunch of talent with teams that are hungry, teams that are driven, kids that want to get to that next level.
“For us to be the foundation for future kids even though we’ve had a foundation set from those before us, is really cool.”
Davidson spent Thursday night watching the first round of the draft at home. He will do the same Friday.
Saturday, he plans to be surrounded by his wife, family and extended family at a local clubhouse with a three-television setup. He will be glued to the TV all day while family have the opportunity to watch movies or play video games in the room next door.
Whether his name is called or not, he is confident he will get a chance somewhere. He spent the last week meeting with teams who wanted to get to know him as a player and person.
All in all, he is hopeful that opportunity will come so he can prove himself and earn a spot on the roster. To him, providing for his family while fulfilling his dream of being an NFL player is all that matters.
“I’m probably going to be a little teary eyed because of the places I’ve been in the past and I guess the lows to where I am now, just reflecting on everything,” Davidson said. “There’s probably going to be a lot of emotion in the room with my mother, my wife, her family.
“There will be a lot of love. It’s really a chance to reflect on everything I’ve been through. It’s molded me into who I am.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.