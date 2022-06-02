Former Chaparral star football player Davonte’ Neal, who held assistant coaching positions with Dobson and Higley high schools before joining the staff at Idaho State, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
According to a report from the Idaho State Journal, Neal was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho on Wednesday, May 25 on an extradition warrant to Arizona. According to an indictment provided by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Neal is being charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of a drive by shooting and one count of discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure.
The incident allegedly took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 2017 at the overpass of Elliott Road and Interstate 10. According to a report from the day of the incident, police were called to the scene where a man identified as 25-year-old Bryan Burns was found shot inside of his vehicle.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. According to the indictment, Neal allegedly fired from a moving vehicle at Burns. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unknown.
“I have been in constant contact with (ISU head coach Charlie Ragle) who has known Davonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind," ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the Journal via text. “The news of Davonte' Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock.
“Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved.”
Neal was a standout player at Chaparral High School under Ragle. He went on to help the Firebirds capture two state titles as a player in 2010-11.
After high school, Neal went on to play at the University of Notre Dame before transferring to Arizona. He later became a defensive backs coach at Dobson under coach Bill Godsil. After one season, he joined Eddy Zubey’s staff at Higley.
Neal was hired by Ragle in January after he made the move from the University of California – Berkeley as an assistant to become head coach at Idaho State.
“I’ve known Davonte’ Neal since he was 16 years old. I coached him in high school, I coached him in college, my brother helped him get his first professional job,” Ragle said in a press conference with local media Thursday afternoon. “Before I gave him the opportunity to coach here at ISU I watched him grow and I believed he was ready for this opportunity to better his career and his life.”
Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County on May 16. Pocatello police were contacted by detectives from Maricopa County. Police said he was arrested during a traffic stop without incident.
Idaho State said in a news release Neal completed a background check before he was hired.
“All Idaho State employees are required to undergo a criminal background check before employment,” the school said. “Neal’s background check was clear and he was approved for work when hired in January. The warrant for his arrest was issued in Arizona by the Maricopa County Court last month.”
Ragle, during his address to media, didn’t take questions. Addressing the incident, he called it a “tragic situation.”
“The circumstances that have taken place in the last week are devastating to everybody involved,” Ragle said. “… All the families that are involved, truly, as I said this is tragic. It’s gut-wrenching. And for that, I am sorry.”
Neal is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail in Idaho with no bond. He is awaiting extradition to Arizona.
