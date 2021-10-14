Sammy Miller is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Highland High School athletics.
Everybody wants to win football games, but for the Hawks, winning isn’t everything. This program makes it a priority to create a family atmosphere and shape these boys into young men.
“High school is so important because, in a couple of years, you're going to be an adult, so you're setting yourself up to be successful or to fail,” Highland linebacker coach Dominic Willis said. “What I love about football is its structure. In order for anything to work in life, you have to have structure, and we make sure to instill that structure here.”
These student-athletes already have a lot going on in their lives outside of the game of football, with a variety of stressors, so the fact that these players have a safe space to go to and feel welcome is something special that the Hawks have created.
No matter what is going on in these players' lives, they understand that their teammates have their backs and are there for each other.
“As a player, you are constantly being regimented into something that is very much a mistake-driven sport,” Highland defensive coordinator Jason Lyons said. “Coaching is generally a hard way of approaching it, so if you don't have brotherhood and that togetherness, it gets very lonely and very much overwhelming.”
This coaching staff works hard to make sure that the team operates as one unit. In order to play as a family, Highland head coach Brock Farrel expressed how you have to be supportive of your brother’s success, and that is what this team is all about.
“When you play because you love the guy next to you, you always get more out of yourself, and you get more out of your team than when you play from either a fear or a selfish position,” Farrel said. “When you play because you want to get your stats, that only goes so far. But when you have genuine affection and brotherly love for the guy next to you, you give more than you thought you ever had.”
Another essential characteristic of successful football programs is the idea of selflessness. In sports, players are constantly being examined for every wrong move they make, and it is easy to just focus on their own game and get caught up in playing time or starting positions. For Highland though, they have a group that puts the team before themselves.
“Football generally will bring out a selfish or selfless side to most people,” Lyons said. “When you are put in constant times of adversity and physical pain and challenging yourself over and over again, the real person comes out in terms of personality in this group as a whole. There are way more selfless than there are selfish, and it's not always like that.”
As Highland continues on with its undefeated season, currently 5-0, the Hawks have shown everybody that what they are doing to promote the right type of culture within its program is working wonders for its success.
“I'm proud of this team every day because they bring such a great work ethic to the field, and their willingness to sacrifice their own personal lives to put in the time that we ask,” Lyons said. “It's admirable, greatly respected and they just get it, and they're going to, in my eyes, be successful later in life.”
