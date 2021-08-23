This is part one of a two-part series previewing the upcoming 2021 high school football season in Mesa.
For 13 seasons, Scooter Molander served as the head coach at Brophy Prep. During that time, Molander won two championships, took the Broncos to the state finals three times and the semifinals five times, and made the playoffs in 12 of his 13 years on the sideline.
Molander stepped down from his position in 2017 to care for his parents. While away from the field, he began assisting Brophy’s baseball program. For a year-and-a-half, he took on responsibilities such as leadership of the team’s athletic enhancement program and assistant coach of the freshman team. These experiences made him fall in love with coaching again.
So when the head coaching position for Eastmark High School’s football team became available, he applied. On Dec. 18, 2018, Molander became the first head coach in Eastmark history.
Now heading into his third season in Mesa, he believes the Firebirds are ready to take the next step towards a 3A title.
“When it’s on, it’s on,” Molander said. “They understand how to work. They’ve really matured just this last year in the offseason. That’s what I think really gives me the most hope and excitement about this team.”
Despite a 2-6 campaign in 2020, Molander saw benchmarks for future success. The Firebirds won two of their last four contests and developed a battle-tested unit, many of whom are upperclassmen in 2021.
Senior offensive guard and nose guard Ryan Maichl is one of these players. Transferring to Eastmark from Queen Creek High School ahead of his sophomore season, Maichl joined Molander’s first group of players in the school’s opening year.
At first, Maichl was not aware of Molander’s gridiron success. When he learned his coach previously worked at Brophy, he looked up the program. Maichl reacted with surprise: “Coach Molander coached them?”
“I trust everything he does,” Maichl said. “He’s also a very trustworthy coach. He pushes us to our limits all the time, but it’s all for the greater good. We all get better.”
This summer, the Firebirds were hard at work. In June, Molander held practice from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. before sending his team to the weight room for a one-hour lift. Eastmark started donning helmets and shoulder pads last month and now with school in session, the squad usually starts practice at 3:15 p.m.
Working out in the Arizona heat are several impact players that Eastmark returns for the 2021 season.
They include Javien Celaya, who averaged 160 rushing yards per game in four contests last season. Cornerback Austin Johnston, a two-way starter, led the Firebirds in tackles and racked up nearly 10 interceptions on the way to a First Team All Region nod. Kaiden McCarty, a wide receiver and defensive back, notched a First Team All Region honor as well for his performance at wideout.
In addition to team leaders like Maichl and an abundance of juniors returning to Mesa, Molander is breaking in young talent such as outside linebacker and tight end Jordan Howard, who started on the defensive line as a freshman last year.
“I think we can win a state championship this year,” Johnston said. “We’re not losing any guys. Going into next season, we’re all going to be seniors and that’s going to help as well.”
Being a part of the Firebirds is personal for Johnston. His father Mike, now Eastmark’s special teams and tight ends coach, faced Molander on opposing sidelines when he worked at Hamilton High School.
At Eastmark, Johnston has found not only a supportive community from his coach, who invites players over for lifting sessions. It resonates throughout the surrounding neighborhood, as Johnston said supporters of the program live near the school.
This supportive atmosphere can be linked to the growth of McCarty on the gridiron.
When he started at Eastmark, McCarty had never played tackle football before. Eventually, his coaches developed his technique and confidence, allowing him to not only be one of the team’s top players, but also a mentor for future Firebirds.
“It’s showing the younger guys how to do things,” McCarty said. “Show them the correct ways. Being a role model or a big brother and helping them out with whatever they need, whether it’s school or football, or just being able to talk to them.”
Playing through the COVID-19 pandemic brought Eastmark closer together — a program already bonded by the creation of a recently-built school.
Molander knows his team isn’t the fastest or the biggest. But if he is sure of one thing, it’s that his team is united in reaching new heights.
“I get goosebumps when I say that I know these kids and they know me because I’ve coached them since they walked on that campus,” Molander said. “We know each other. We trust each other.”
Mesa football programs ready for 2021 season
Mesa
Following a 3-5 campaign in 2020, Mesa High School is looking to bounce-back and increase its success in Division 6A contests. The Jackrabbits return Tre Brown and Josh Irish, who combined for 766 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. Leading rusher Craig Montgomery will be back for his senior season after running for 711 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.
On defense, leading tacklers Andy Nastal and Al Ynigues have graduated, opening the door for players such as cornerbacks Christopher Figueroa (55 tackles) and Etwood Williams (48 tackles). The team’s secondary saw success last season, notching seven interceptions.
Dobson
The Mustangs struggled in 2020, finishing with just two wins and six losses at an average of 37 points per game, including three shutouts against Mountain View, Corona del Sol and Casa Grande. Now, the squad is looking to get back on track.
With a passing attack that averaged 78.4 yards per game and 120.5 rushing yards per game, Dobson’s offense will need to click in 2021 for improvement. Junior quarterback Jordan Legg — who threw for 311 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions — returns, as well as junior running back Jashawn Kinney, who ran for 228 yards and one touchdown.
Westwood
Last season, Westwood lost its first five games before winning two of their last three contests against Skyline and Mesa. Finishing its regular season with a 36-35 victory over Mesa, the Warriors are hoping to transition their late season momentum into the 2021 campaign.
Returning under center will be senior Gavin Letourneau, who threw for 1,313 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020. Additionally, leading rusher Ryan Willis (351 yards and four touchdowns) and receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis (421 yards and one touchdown) return to help Letourneau lead an offense with a large upperclassmen presence.
