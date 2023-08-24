The wait is finally over for football programs across the Valley and state as the 2023 season is in its final days before kickoff.
Small schools across the state began competition last week, leaving the door open for big schools to begin their respective seasons on Thursday, Aug. 24-26.
Here’s a look at what every Chandler district school has this season and the expectations they have set for themselves.
Basha
The Basha Bears know there’s a target on their backs this season. That comes with the territory of winning the Open Division state championship.
Basha graduated three Division I starters from its offensive line last season but has filled some of those vacancies with talented freshmen ready to make an impact. The Bears also return most of its wide receiver core, which includes tight end Javery Mayberry. Four-star University of Arizona commit Demond Williams, the No. 1 rated quarterback in the state and one of the best in the country, is back for a fourth season leading the offense.
On defense, four-year varsity starter and Ohio State commit Miles Lockhart will once again lead the way alongside BYU commit Tommy Prassas. They’ve both been leaned upon as leaders now that they’re seniors.
“It takes time for our upper classmen to dig into the younger guys and show them the ropes,” Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald said. “I kind of equate it to a gardener. You have to manicure it or it dissipates.”
Three-star linebacker Kamarion Peete made the move from Higley this summer. He adds to a stacked defense with Jordan Howard on the edge.
The Bears are confident they can return to the Open title game this season and bring home a second straight trophy.
“It’s really our mentality,” Lockhart said. “We had a lot of guys that left but we have young guys ready to step up. We have to win every day and we can get back to where we were last year.”
Basha kicks off the new season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Westwood.
Arizona College Prep
Arizona College Prep started strong last season, its first at the 4A level. A two-point loss to Valley Christian in the season opener paved the way for ACP to win five straight games to climb to the top of the region and 4A Conference rankings.
Injuries then plagued the team.
ACP finished 5-6 on the year, losing in the first round of the playoffs. It was an eye-opening experience for many of the players, especially those who now return this season with a chip on their shoulder eager to prove last year’s success wasn’t a fluke.
“I feel last year gave me the exposure to varsity, getting up to speed,” ACP senior quarterback Jaxon Castro said. “This year, I’m just ready to play.”
Castro returns to lead the offense this season alongside a talented offensive line led by tackle Karambir Singh. On defense, ACP returns linebacker Cayden Gibson, the heart and soul of the unit. Along with talented players returning, Head Coach Myron Blueford made it a point of emphasis to bring in some top assistant coaches, including former Chandler defensive coordinator Steve Vaught.
“We’re going to take another step forward. That’s all we are focused on,” Blueford said. “They started talking about going out and competing for the 4A state championship so its up to us to prepare them.”
ACP opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 26 against SLAM Academy (Nev.) at NAU.
Casteel
Junior quarterback Paul Palmer is ready to take over the Casteel program after learning behind Landon Jury the last two seasons.
“We just need to go game by game,” Palmer said. “We know what we have to do so hopefully we can replicate it, get better and move forward as a team.”
Palmer will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Oklahoma commit JJ Newcombe, a do it all type of player for Casteel the last three seasons. He will also have protection up from with an offensive line led by Camden Jury, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound senior tackle.
Braden Greene and Elijah Beamon, two of the top wideouts a year ago, return as well. On defense, JJ Newcombe will man the secondary alongside Gerayas Grimes, making the two one of the best defensive tandems in the state.
“I think this is a great group of kids that enjoys playing together,” Head Coach Bobby Newcombe said. “We’ve got some talented kids. They value the values we preach to them.”
Casteel kicks off its season on Friday, Aug. 25 against Boulder Creek.
Chandler
Chandler has a new quarterback under center this year in Blake Heffron, a senior who saw time at wide receiver last year and spends his free time flying planes.
Heffron opens the door for Chandler’s offense to dig deep into the playbook for designed quarterback runs, plays and formations the Wolves had in their back pocket with Mikey Keene at quarterback three years ago.
“I always keep defenses on their toes being a pocket passer or scrambling to get some yards,” Heffron said. “Making the defense work a lot harder than being in the pocket.”
Heffron will have plenty of weapons around him, including Jaxon Branch, Justice Spann and tight end Kaden Anderson.
He’s also got one of the best running backs in the country in Illinois commit Ca’lil Valentine lining up alongside him in the backfield.
Seniors O’Rion Kupu, Kennedy Urlacher and Sammie Hunter lead a talented group of defensive backs on defense.
Unlike years past, the Wolves have taken on an underdog role. But that excites them.
“It’s motivation for sure,” Valentine said. “When we go out there, we’ll have a chip on our shoulder. They all say, ‘Chandler’s not this, Chandler’s not that,’ but every day we go out and we earn it.”
Chandler opens the season Friday, Aug. 25 against Cesar Chavez.
Hamilton
This may be the year for Hamilton to break through and make a run at winning the Open title.
The Huskies are stout on defense, led by its speedy front-seven. This may be one of the best group of linebackers Head Coach Mike Zdebski has had, led by Najee Sherrod, Jaden Gilstrap and Caleb Smith.
On offense, quarterback Beckham Pellant returns after leading the Huskies to the Open before falling to Saguaro. He’s ready to prove himself once again.
“Do everything we did and more,” Pellant said. “We want to go undefeated and win a state championship. Beat everyone on the schedule.”
Pellant’s top wideout this season will be Legend Bernard. Out of the backfield, Breylon Blount has proven himself behind a monster offensive line led by 6-foot-5 340-pound Toby Mealer.
"You see the physical development of the kids and I think that’s a complement to our coaches and to the kids,” Zdebski said. “We’re hanging in there.”
Perry
Perry is resurging under second-year Head Coach Joe Ortiz. The Pumas have a new culture, new swagger and an overall new mindset that is determined to return the program back to its glory days when the Purdy brothers were under center.
Ortiz believes that is possible this season, as he returned most of his key playmakers on both sides of the ball.
“They understand what we’re trying to do and what we’re building,” Ortiz said. “We’re excited for what we have and we’ll be improved from last year and more competitive come region time.”
Diesel Taylor steps in to take over at quarterback, while Don Tinsley expects to have a breakout year at running back. One of Perry’s best overall athletes is Kolton Coleman. Not only does Ortiz have high expectations for him, but he also has high expectations for himself.
“I’m excited, I’m ready to go and ready for a game,” Coleman said. “We hear what people say about us, but we use it in practice and when we see other teams. We have confidence.”
Perry’s schedule is favorable early on before the Pumas enter region play. But they’re a confident bunch.
The Pumas kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Desert Vista.
