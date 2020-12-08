Before every game, senior wide receiver Isaiah Newcombe sat at his locker, ate a protein bar and listened to Meek Mill and Chief Keef through his headphones.
He closed his eyes and would envision all the highlight-reel plays he hoped to make for the Casteel Colts.
Described as a “violent” competitor by head coach and father Bobby Newcombe, Isaiah embraced his role as a senior leader and team player.
“I lead by example with making the big plays,” Isaiah said. “I’ll do anything to win because I hate losing.”
Listed as a 3-star athlete on 247 Sports, Isaiah brought value to his team in every facet of the game. He was Casteel’s premiere pass catcher and punter, and served as a capable defensive back.
Isaiah models his game after Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a do it-all player who made spectacular plays both on offense and special teams for the University of Oklahoma last year. More than anything, Isaiah admires his desire to win.
“I always tell him you play where the coach needs you to win,” Bobby said.
Bobby has been the head coach at Casteel since 2018. He was also a quarterback at Nebraska and played in both the NFL and Canadian Football League.
Come next fall, Isaiah will follow in his father’s footsteps and compete at the Division I level. Isaiah gave his verbal commitment to UCLA in June.
The opportunity to play in the Pac-12 is “really cool” for Isaiah, who turned down several other offers in order to play for Chip Kelly and the Bruins in Westwood, Calif.
Although his goal of getting an offer from a power five school has been reached, Isaiah still had his sights set on 2020 season.
“The goal for this year is to win state,” said Isaiah.
Casteel has never missed the playoffs in program history but has yet to win a title since moving up from the 3A Conference in 2017.
On a personal level, Isaiah wanted to become “the best wide receiver” in the state of Arizona. As it stands, he is the seventh-ranked player in the state overall, according to 247 Sports.
Off the field, Isaiah is described as “laid back” and “low maintenance” by his father. Isaiah is even keeled and never gets to upset about anything that bothers him.
Even with the stresses of school, having a social life and being a dual-sport athlete, Isaiah still finds time for family.
Freshman wide receiver JJ Newcombe sees his older brother and teammate as a mentor.
“I look up to my older brother because he’s my role model and has taught me almost everything in life,” JJ said.
Isaiah and JJ have competed against each other in every sport since they were little. As a result, they have a mutual respect and have taught each other invaluable life lessons.
“My brother has taught me hard work and to persevere through everything,” JJ said. Not just on the field but in the community and classroom as well. When things are hard, I keep fighting.”
Through excellence on the field and being a stand-up character off of it, Isaiah has made his family proud.
Casteel’s season came to an end Friday, Nov. 27 after it lost to Highland in the first round of the 6A Conference playoffs. Newcombe finished his senior campaign with 857 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 374 kick return yards. Over the course of two seasons at the varsity level, Newcombe caught 125 passes for 1,518 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hayden Weber is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Casteel High School.
