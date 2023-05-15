Rae Black was confident her team could make the necessary plays to come back from a 10-7 deficit with 10 minutes to play Tuesday, May 9 at Hamilton High School.
Black’s Casteel girls’ flag football team was in position to either tie or get the go-ahead score against the Huskies in the state championship game. The Colts offense remained poised and moved methodically down the field. Senior quarterback Cameron Anderson then found Megan Jones for the touchdown.
An interception by Kaitlin Churan and field goal by Anderson put Casteel up a touchdown with 2 minutes to play. The Colts got the final stop and began to celebrate their championship win.
“It feels really good,” Black said. “Last year, we didn’t score on Hamilton at all. Until this year. We assessed what we were doing, watched a lot of film. Came back, scored, won the game.”
It was a hard-fought battle between the two teams, who also matched up last year for he championship game. That, however, was just a district title among Chandler Unified schools.
This year’s championship meant a bit more.
It was the first time girls’ flag football had a playoff bracket that featured schools from across the Valley. Xavier, Mountain Pointe, Tolleson and Gilbert were all represented, among others.
But in the end, it came down once again to Anderson facing Hamilton quarterback CC Maccagnano for the title. Two of the best quarterbacks in the state that have a supporting cast around them to make the two programs powerhouses in the sport’s infancy.
“It felt amazing because I don’t think they’ve lost in a couple of years,” Anderson said. “It took a lot of team building.”
The state championship game was unlike others in the past due to the tournament format. Beyond that, it will also be the last of its kind.
This spring was the final season girls’ flag football is being played as a club sport. In just three or so months, teams will take the field again to compete in the first-ever season sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
With that comes divisions, a bigger state tournament and a true championship format run by the governing body of high school sports. Flag football was fast tracked by the AIA because of its rapid growth over the last two years. Black and Hamilton coach Matt Stone, along with others, have been at the forefront of the movement to make the sport official under the AIA.
Their efforts allowed it to skip “emerging” status, which typically allows the AIA a year to observe and get a feel for the level of interest from member schools. But that wasn’t necessary.
In the first season beginning in August, more than 55 schools from across the state are expected to field flag football teams. The AIA has already announced two separate divisions because of the number of participating schools.
The growth has been unprecedented.
“Without these past two years in the spring and the 15 years before that, every game led us to what is going to be an explosion next year,” Stone said. “Nobody understands how big this is going to be. It took Florida 17 years to split into two divisions and they’re the number one state for flag football.”
Getting flag football to become a sanctioned sport has been a goal of Stones since he started coaching at the high school level 15 years ago. He still recalls some of the games he was involved in and players he met along the way.
Some, he said, he has reconnected with at local gyms. Striking up a conversation with them led to him being told teammates still gather once a year to discuss flag football.
A former player of his established flag football at the University of Alabama. Others plan to do it at Arizona State. Those girls, just like those playing now, are pioneers for the sport. Trailblazers.
They’ve helped grow it into what it has become today. Anderson, as a senior, said it’s a special accomplishment.
“I’m excited to see where this sport takes off,” Anderson said. “Just getting a lot of people out here and a lot of the younger kids … I know my younger cousin is excited. She is going to be a freshman next year. I’m excited to see where it goes.”
There have been some concerns with flag football starting in the fall rather than the spring, most notably with field space as it will coincide with tackle football.
Some have suggested a move to the spring, but taking away players from softball and track would cause issues. Though, the same could be said for volleyball in the fall, too.
Nonetheless, Black said the support has only grown for flag football at Casteel and around the state. Other coaches on campus have praised her for her efforts. Members of the tackle football team have even helped coach. The same goes for Hamilton.
“People bought in right away,” Black said. “There has been love and positivity from head coaches of football teams I don’t even know. I anticipate having the same love and respect. Everybody wants their sports to be good. Varsity football coaches want their girls’ team to be good.”
The flag season will kick off in the fall. Teams will play 14 games over the course of eight weeks. The playoffs will be held at the same time as the tackle football tournament.
Stone said while the growth has already been impressive, this is just a small glimpse at what is to come for the sport. And that brings a new level of excitement.
“The AIA is getting a fully formed, functional sport that is going to blow away audiences and the girls that play,” Stone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.