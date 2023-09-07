Mason Byers is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Campo Verde athletics.
After an inconsistent start to their season, Campo Verde's girls flag football team looks to come out swinging against a defensive juggernaut in Casa Grande.
Both teams sit at 1-1 to start the season, however both teams have had a very different start to their seasons. Campo Verde blew out Verrado 0-34 in its first game, while in its second game it got crushed by Canyon View 35-0.A very different outcome from the first to the second game.
Casa Grande lost its first game in an extremely low scoring bout against Marana, where the score was 2-0. Although, in its second game they were able to win a defensive battle against Williams Field 7-0.
“We plan on testing them,” Campo Verde Head Coach Brian Coger said after being asked about how he plans on going after Casa Grande's defense. “We plan on challenging them, deep to the outside.”
A lot of that will fall on quarterback Izzy Pap who likes to connect deep to her goto target in Maddie Coger. Maddie, who is the daughter of Head Coach Brian Coger, is one of the many bright spots on the team as she is a leader on and off the field.
“It means that they trust me,” Maddie said when talking about her teammates and why they come up to her for advice during practice. “It just builds a sense of trust to me, like family.”
Maddie is always looking to help teach other girls on the team and be a supportive teammate for them. This is important for the game against Casa Grande as Campo needs to get back on track and play as one. Trusting one another and asking for help can lead to a recipe for success, especially in a sport like flag football.
Izzy Pap also looks to have a bounce back game against Casa Grande on Thursday. Pap, the starting quarterback of Campo Verde, had a great first game against Verrado, but struggled in Campo's second game against Canyon View.
“One play at a time,” Pap said while discussing how she plans on playing against Casa Grande. “Anyone of these girls can make a big play, any given moment.”
Being aggressive and not being scared of what can happen during a play is something every team needs. Sammi Cocke, wide receiver and linebacker for Campo Verde, is that spark on the team.
“On my team I am very aggressive,” Cocke said. “I have a lot of energy. I just want to drive our players to be great.”
While having star players is important, playing as a team and locking in matters just as much. That is what Campo Verde needs to do if it wants to beat a very hard-nosed Casa Grande team.
“We definitely have a rebound game on our mind,” Coger said. “Come back and get ready to work, so far we have been a little more locked in and focused.”
The Campo Verde girls flag football team hosts Casa Grande, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Campo Verde school. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
(1) comment
Great story! Rooting for Campo!
