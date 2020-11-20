Football teams often morph into families. This especially holds true for two Red Mountain seniors.
Twin brothers Anthony and Arthur Carrington were brought into the home of Jesse Wintersteen, one of their teammates.The Carrington brothers grew up in Phoenix before being moved around in group homes at the age of 14.
“When we got to our first group home it was me, my brother, and our sister Cassidy,” Anthony said.
The Carrington siblings were content in their first group home. Even though it was not the ideal situation for them, they made the most of it spending time together.
It wasn’t until they were moved into a different home that things started to get uncomfortable for the twins. A contributing factor of feeling uneasy in their new group home was the element that their sister was not there.
Cassidy was separated from her brothers in the move.
“I’m happy now,” Arthur said. “I was not comfortable in the second group home.”
While the situation was far from ideal, Anthony and Arthur grew closer together.
Almost as strong as their love for each other is their love for football. They got involved in the game at a young age because their dad played and coached high school football. The love for football never faded away, even after the death of their father in 2011.
Entering their freshmen year at Red Mountain, the twins knew they wanted to play. To them, the game always brings out a sense of family. They found a makeshift home on the field where they could play without care and have fun with all of their teammates.
It wasn’t until their sophomore year in high school that they found their real home. Two years ago, the twins ran into a Vara Tresutti, the daughter of the woman who runs the first group home the boys lived in.
Tresutti, the mother of Wintersteen, realized the twins were unhappy and asked if they wanted to visit her home.
After visiting a couple of times, Tresutti extended the offer of bringing them in, reuniting them with Cassidy and fostering them for a period of time until a better situation could be found.
“We had no long-term goal,” Tresutti said.
Following the first two months of living with their teammate, the brothers realized they wanted to call it theirs.
One day in court, an attorney mentioned the idea of Tresutti adopting the Carrington brothers legally. She agreed.
A family originally formed from football brought the twins into a loving home after all.
“We’re definitely a football family,” said Tresutti.
Anthony and Arthur are playing out their senior year trying to earn a scholarship. They plan to stay close to home and attend college.
Anthony would like to pursue a degree in criminal justice while Arthur is interested in studying marine biology.
Tyler Rohlfs is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Red Mountain High School.
