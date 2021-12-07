Winter sports have commenced across the East Valley, marking the end of an eventful fall season for Mesa high schools.
Here’s how each of the city’s high schools performed over the past few months.
Red Mountain
At the start of the 2021 season, Red Mountain broke into its new turf field, replacing a grass playing surface implanted in the 1980s.
If they win one more game, the Lions will have the chance to play at a much bigger venue: Sun Devil Stadium. Following a 9-2 regular season, Red Mountain faced top-seed Highland in the 6A semifinals Friday for a spot in the 6A championship.
The Lions are finding success off the gridiron as well. Red Mountain’s Girls Swim team finished second in the Division 1 State Championship behind a first-place finish by Sophia Jahn in the 50-yard Freestyle and a first-place mark in the 200-yard Freestyle relay. The Boys team finished 23rd.
Red Mountain’s cross country squads flourished as well. The Boys team placed fourth overall behind a ninth-place finish from Noah Czajkowski and the Girls team finished seventh in the state championships.
At Tucson National Golf Course, the Lions’ Boys Golf team finished fourth in the state, while the Girls squad only registered two top-75 finishers. Additionally, the Girls Badminton team made it to the semifinals as a No. 5 seed before falling to top-ranked Chaparral.
Mountain View
Mountain View had one of its best days of the fall season on Nov. 13 at Cave Creek Golf Course. The Boys Cross Country team saw two runners finish in the top 15, including Brady Eager, who finished fifth with a time of 16:27.6. While Tessa Christensen finished 24th, the Girls Cross Country squad earned sixth place.
On the field, the Toros’ football team won their first four games before falling to Red Mountain. They earned a spot in the opening round of the state playoffs but lost 40-35 to Mountain Ridge.
Mountain View also saw success in the pool, as both the Boys and Girls teams finished fourth in the State Championship. The Toros notched a second-place finish in the Boys 200-yard Freestyle relay and a third-place nod in the Girls 200-yard Medley Relay.
Additionally, the Toros’ volleyball team defeated Cibola to clinch a berth in the State tournament after going 10-0 in league play. However, they failed to make the championship. Meanwhile, Toro badminton players made an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Singles and Doubles State Championship.
Desert Ridge
Just two years ago, both of Desert Ridge’s Swim teams notched top-10 finishes. While the Women’s squad finished No. 10 in the State Championship this fall, the Boys team finished last among 32 teams. Kailee Patters finished fourth in the 200-yard Freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard Freestyle. Kate Bluford added a third-place performance in the 100-yard backstroke. For the Boys team, Sutton Harr and Aeneas Simpson finished 16th and 24th, respectively, in the 500-yard Freestyle.
The Jaguars earned the No. 12 seed in 6A football after losing all four of their division games. Despite Kiyante James having a breakout senior season with 1,128 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, Desert Ridge lasted only one game in the postseason. Even though a 22-9 loss to Brophy College Preparatory marked the Jaguars’ seventh loss, it was an improvement over a 1-5 performance in 2020.
Desert Ridge had two golfers — Annika Miyata and Alyssa Hoglund — finish in the top 40 in the Girls State Championship, while Bryan Beyer finished 24th overall for the Boys State title.
Skyline
In Boys 1 meter diving at the Division 1 State Championship, Skyline had two of the three top performances. Daniel Knapp earned top honors with a score of 554.75, while Josiah Knapp finished third and notched a 456.65. However, the Boys Swim team finished 17th, while the Girls team placed 25th.
The Coyotes sent one participant to the Division I Singles Championships for Badminton, as well as a team to the Doubles Championships. All three representatives were eliminated before the State quarterfinals.
Skyline struggled on the gridiron by finishing 1-9, with its only win coming against Tucson High Magnet School. The Coyotes also failed to make the 6A Division play-in and contend for a state championship in volleyball.
Westwood
Coach Kyle Ide sparked a turnaround for Westwood’s football program, tripling its win total after a 2-6 season in 2020. Quarterback Gavin Letourneau threw for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns, Ryan Willis rushed for 1,113 yards and 15 scores, while wide receiver Korwyn Brantley-Ellis reeled in 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Following Westwood’s best season in years, Ide announced his retirement. An alum of Westwood, he set a foundation for what will hopefully be a strong program moving forward under new direction.
Warriors Cross Country runner Sienna Riggs finished 124th with a time of 25:21.4. She was the only finisher from Westwood in the AIA Cross Country Championships.
Mesa
For the second time in as many seasons, Mesa’s football team finished below .500. In 2021, the Jackrabbits finished 4-6, largely thanks to a five-game losing streak after winning their season opener against Cactus Shadows.
Mesa volleyball earned the No. 22 seed heading into the play-in tournament but lost three sets to zero against Basha. One Jackrabbits Badminton doubles tandem was defeated in a Round One matchup by Chaparral, the runner-up in the Division I Doubles Championship.
Dobson
Despite Dobson’s Boys Swim Team finishing 18th overall in the State Championship, Carson Hamblin had a spectacular showing. He finished third in the 200-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Butterfly.
The Mustangs had a doubles Badminton team make it to the second round of the state championship before a loss to Perry. On the football field, Dobson improved their 2021 record to 4-5 from 2-6 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.