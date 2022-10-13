Sean Lynch is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover McClintock athletics.
A center’s football performance can be the most under-appreciated in any sport.
No one will notice a perfect snap to the quarterback. A bad snap, however, may temporarily turn your world upside-down.
Just like a perfect snap, McClintock senior center Jeremiah Latu does the little things that no one notices. Whether in the weight room to improve himself or spending time with a teammate to help with a class, Latu is a true team captain.
He does whatever it takes to help him and his teammates succeed on and off the field.
When senior defensive end A.J. Washington was failing an English class, Latu made sure to give him the help he needed to get a passing grade and be eligible to play for the Chargers.
“That’s what you call a real leader and a real friend,” said Washington. “I’m proud to be right beside him on this football team and just life (in general). He’s a hard-working young man with an outstanding work ethic. He cares about his other teammates.”
Latu’s selflessness and humility come from his family values. Though he was born in Arizona, his family comes from Tonga, a small country in the southern Pacific Ocean. Latu boasts a 3.0 GPA in the classroom, and admitted grades are highly-spoken about at home.
“I was born and raised out here, but the tradition is still at home (Tonga),” he said. “It’s a very disciplined lifestyle that’s focused on humility and giving all praise to the man above.”
Even when Latu steps on the field, his family is on the sideline. Three of his cousins, Aminiasi Latutufunga Fakava Jr., Zion Anau, and Nikolasi Tonga’uiha, play for the Chargers.
His unique size, strength, athleticism, and football IQ have allowed the McClintock football coaching staff to put him in multiple positions throughout the game.
At just 5-feet-11 and 245 pounds, he benches 315-plus pounds, squats close to 500 pounds, and runs a five-second 40-yard-dash. Aside from being a center, he’s also a linebacker, a running back and is used on the punt team.
He makes the most of every opportunity while he’s on the field. He leads the team with 33 tackles and has five of the team’s eight total tackles-for-loss.
“He’s kind of like a coach out there,” said McClintock football head coach Micah Fell. "He’s not really a running back, but he’s agile enough. He’s a good blocker. And he can get a lot of power yards ... but he’s really a lineman or a linebacker.
He’s a really good offensive lineman, but since we needed a linebacker, we have him play linebacker. Then we use him whenever we have to use him in whatever situation.”
Latu’s versatility and willingness to play any position are just some of the reasons why he was named team captain this season. He plays hard for the name on the front of his jersey but never forgets the name on the back.
“My last name is not really well known, so I want it to be well-known," Latu said. "I always play my heart out and make sure they (opponent) know who they played on Friday night.”
And though the games might be draining – especially ones where Latu plays on all three sides of the ball – he never takes one game, one drive, or even one play for granted.
"It’s exhausting, but it’s a gift,” he said. “It’s a gift to play – to even get on the field – not a lot of people get that chance.”
