Trailing 26-3 at the half, Eastmark senior safety Kaiden McCarty wasn’t going to let his team down easy in the locker room.
He was stern yet encouraging. He never gave up on his teammates and they never gave up on him. His halftime speech was an inspiration for the Firebirds. Head coach Scooter Molander added to it by challenging his team, as he said how they performed in the final two quarters would define their season, regardless of the score.
His players listened and they rallied. So much so that Eastmark not only erased the 23-point deficit, but it also came away with a 36-33 victory over one of 4A’s top contenders in an overtime thriller.
“We expect greatness,” McCarty said. “This is my family. I love them to death. I told them we had to match their physicality, that’s what we are best at.”
Eastmark was punched in the mouth in the first half. Molander was the first to admit it.
ALA senior quarterback Adam Damante had his way with the Firebird defense, carving them up for a 14-of-20, 228-yard and four touchdown performance in the first two quarters. The Eagles were cruising as their defense forces multiple punts by Eastmark and only let the Firebirds put points on the board midway through the first quarter on their first drive — a 29-yard field goal from Spencer Elzinga.
Then, something changed.
“We flipped a switch,” Eastmark senior Mack Molander said. “We can be unstoppable if we put our mind to it and we trust our offense and what our coaches are saying. We just can’t get bored with the easy stuff.
“It was like a movie. I watched overtime games growing up with my dad. It’s like, ‘Wow, I’m really in the moment.’”
The Firebirds came out firing. The defense, led by junior defensive tackle Ramar Williams, started pressuring Damante and forced ALA’s first and only turnover of the game by recovering a lateraled pass. The Eastmark offense, led by Mack, responded with a long drive that ended with a 2-yard plunge by running back Diego Rodriguez.
Shortly after ALA’s first turnover of the game, it had its first punt of the game. Once again, Eastmark responded with a long drive that was capped off by a 3-yard run from Mack.
Damante didn’t go down without a fight, however. Even with his offense stagnant in the second half, he found a way to out-run the Eastmark’s defense for a 75-yard touchdown off a read option. It silenced the Eastmark crowd, but not the players. They kept fighting, especially the defense.
“Not now, not ever, not here,” Williams said of his team’s inability to give up. “We fought our hardest and worked out butt off to win this game.”
Mack led the Firebirds down the field again and connected with McCarty for the touchdown and senior wideout Austin Johnston for the 2-point conversion to make it a one possession game.
A turnover on downs by the Eagles gave Mack and his offense one final chance. He responded with a touchdown pass to Johnston. They then connected again to tie it with a 2-point conversion. A field goal in overtime from Elzinga and a stop by the Firebird defense sent the players rushing onto the field and crowd shaking the home side of the bleachers.
The comeback was complete. And most of it came in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a huge win,” Mack said. “We were down 26-3 at halftime. We learned from our mistakes last week. This time, they dropped it on the sideline. It’s the controllable things, I think.”
Mack finished 27-of-40 for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 111 rushing yards on 19 carries for another score.
Johnston hauled in seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, most of which came in the second half. Matthew Mullenaux caught five passes for 40 yards and Jaxon Bailey caught five for 59 yards.
Despite the loss, Damante — an NAU commit — showed why he is one of the top quarterbacks and most elusive athletes at the 4A level and state. He finished 20-of-31 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 128 yards and the score. Two of his touchdowns passes went to junior Brandon Phelps, who hauled in seven passes for 133 yards.
Damante also connected with Braeden Belanger and McKay Beardall for scores. Tyton Slade hauled in four passes for 87 yards.
The two teams combined for 879 yards of offense.
The win for Eastmark was much needed after a tough loss to Thatcher two weeks ago. The second-half collapse by ALA sends the Eagles to the drawing board as they look to right the ship next week against 6A Westwood.
Molander credited ALA for its performance and praised his players for never giving up.
“It took a herculean effort. ALA Gilbert is a 4A contender,” Molander said. “They’re a legit team. That offense is very hard to stop, that quarterback is extremely talented and they’re very well coached.
“You just never know. That’s the thing. High school sports are something special. I told my team at halftime if we go out and execute, we still had a shot … We got off the canvas and answered.”
