Building a championship caliber football program in short order is no easy feat.
Especially at the high school level, it could take years to build up a student population large enough and with many athletes to quickly help a new program rise to that level of competition. But it’s not unheard of. Especially in the southeast Valley where new homes are being built by the dozens.
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek won its first championship just two seasons into its stint with the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Casteel followed suit with its first state title at the 3A level after just three seasons.
Now, Eastmark hopes to do the same.
“Certainly, there’s a goal, but there’s a process with it,” Eastmark coach Scooter Molander said. “When I was blessed to get this job, I wanted to do everything the right way. If we get better every year, kids are going to want to come here. It’s a goal of ours to build something special.”
Molander was hired to start the Eastmark program in 2018 when the school was built as part of the Queen Creek Unified School District in far east Mesa. The Eastmark community is one that has exploded over the course of the last three years, with several new neighborhoods and the newly opened Bell Bank Park in the area.
Before Eastmark, Molander was a state champion head coach at Brophy Prep in Phoenix. He won two state titles with the Broncos and took them to the playoffs in all but one of his 17 seasons. He stepped down ahead after the 2017 season and remained at Brophy as a teacher and part of the school’s baseball program.
He felt the desire to coach again following his year off from football and accepted the job at Eastmark. He has since become a member of the community and has enjoyed seeing the growth of the school and his players in the program.
“The biggest thing for a head coach who has been other places and has had success is to embrace the process,” Molander said. “There’s good days and bad days. We feel the support from the community. And this is a very good group of kids. When you have that, it’s easy to get up for work every day.”
Eastmark played its first football season in 2019. The Firebirds, with all sophomores and freshmen, finished 6-2 while playing a junior varsity schedule. Their first varsity season came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where they were limited during the off-season.
They finished 2-6 overall in 2020 but saw improvement this past fall when they finished 7-4, won their region and made the 3A playoffs for the first time. Despite a first-round exit, the program took strides in its second varsity season.
Not only did players, including Molander’s son, Mack, grow and start to show a true understanding for the game as taught by him, but some have also emerged as legitimate college recruits and leaders of the team.
“We have a lot of good guys coming back,” senior wideout and defensive back Austin Johnston said. “There’s a lot of younger kids who look up to us. It’s nice that we can set a foundation and have them come into the program knowing what it takes.”
Johnston led the team last season with 63 receptions for 1,186 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 36 total tackles on defense, two for a loss, and a team-high three interceptions.
He is one of 22 seniors that will be on the roster next season – the biggest senior class in the history of the program. That is something he takes pride in, especially given the expectations that come from a program that returns virtually all of its players coming off a trip to the playoffs.
Their minds are set on competing for a championship next fall, and the work they’ve all put in so far in the off-season shows that.
“Coming off our first playoff appearance, this off-season is huge,” senior linebacker Kaden Armstrong said. “We have to put a lot of work in, but we have a good group of guys who can do that. We are going to come into the new season fresh and with a new mindset.”
Armstrong has come into his own as a linebacker for the Firebirds. This past season, he led the team with 131 total tackles, eight of which for a loss and one sack.
He’s become a key leader for the younger players in the program, and he’s been one of the seniors constantly reminding them how a trip to the playoffs felt last year, despite the loss.
Ramar Williams, a junior tight end and defensive end for Eastmark, has absorbed as much as he can from seniors like Johnston and Armstrong. He’s also found himself stepping into leadership roles as well this off-season, helping teammates during lifting sessions in school.
While still a young program, Eastmark’s players feel they’ve been around long enough now to make a splash in the state. They believe they’re ready to be considered title contenders.
“We have a lot of hard-working kids who will try our best every game,” Williams said. “We expect to go to the playoffs and go deep into the playoffs.”
