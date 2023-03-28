In 2022, Eastmark High School baseball and head coach Shane Hilstrom ended the season in the 3A Metro Conference with an overall record of 11-7.
The Firebirds’ season ended after losing in the second round of the state playoffs. Before the 2023 baseball season, Hilstrom and the Firebirds made the jump into the 4A East Sky Conference, where he believes he and his players have grown and developed.
“We’re growing,” Hilstrom said. “Whenever you start a new school, you’re going to have to deal with the changes of moving up, you have to keep pace.”
As a coach, Hilstrom has advanced his program twice and believes that you get to further develop your program every time the game progresses and gets faster.
While moving up to the 4A Conference, the work ethic and effort doesn’t change for the Firebirds and catcher and second baseman Jack Rosales.
“Coach Hilstrom has always been about giving it our all and really focusing on the little details,” Rosales said. “Now that we’ve moved up a division, it’s really just been about cleaning up our mistakes and fine tuning our team to be the best we can be.”
The effort and winning approach of the Firebirds has helped lead them to a 4-2 regular season record.
The commitment to the game has remained the same for Hilstrom and his players.
“The work doesn’t ever change,” Hilstrom said. “We practice the same no matter who we play or what division we’re in. We just want to work hard every day.”
The Firebirds have not backed down from the challenge of moving up to the 4A Conference.
Rosales and his teammates feel like they have something to prove this season. They’ve been able to do that so far boasting an 8-5-1 overall record through 14 games. Three of those losses came against teams in a higher conference, including 5A contender Campo Verde.
The losses have only made Eastmark more confident, however. The Firebirds believe they’re proving their ability to play at a higher level.
“We can prove that we are a school that other schools should watch out for,” Rosales said. “We want people to look at us on their schedule and get intimidated just from our name, and it's always nice to prove the doubters wrong. That's exactly what we are going to do.”
The team as a whole has been a close-knit group throughout various unforeseen happenings.
One player in particular that both Hilstrom and Rosales believe has helped create success on the team has been pitcher and outfielder Robert Durnan. According to MaxPreps, he is currently undefeated when on the mound.
“He’s done a great job on the mound,” Hilstrom said. “He’s been one of our leading hitters up to this point.”
“He’s our ace,” Rosales added. “Many of us look up to him. He’s a leader and he gets on you if you aren’t giving your best, but praises you when you do great. He keeps the team wanting to be the best versions of ourselves.”
The success that the Firebirds have found this season may find them in contention for a state playoff run.
Hilstrom believes his team needs to work hard to get to the championship, through development of their skills, effort and focus.
“The message doesn’t ever change,” Hilstrom said. “You’ve got to work hard every day and play hard. It's the effort that we want, and we’ve got to make plays during the games. Wins and losses don’t overshadow effort.”
With the new challenges of the 4A Conference, some players have adapted very well, and a few have found it difficult.
Throughout the ups and downs of the 2023 season, Rosales believes that the Firebirds can experience great success by studying previous games, positive and negative, to become a great contender.
“We build off our successes by looking at all the pros and cons of the previous games,” Rosales said. “Rewarding ourselves for the good things, and then reflecting and correcting the bad things.
“The thing that helps our players get better each day is our ability to listen and stay coachable.”
Although this is the Firebirds’ first season in the 4A Conference, they maintain lofty goals similar to the school's successful football program that won the 3A Conference championship last fall.
“Our main goal is to follow in football’s footsteps and win the championship,” Rosales said. “Give our very best effort, and always go 110%. If we aren’t trying, wins won’t come. We want to put the ball on the ground and force the defenses to make a play.
“Who knows, there could be a bad hop or an error that leads to a runner getting on or even scoring.”
As a team the Firebirds look to take the next step this season in the 4A Conference, and Rosales believes this comes down to lessening their mistakes.
“We just want to be a better team than who we were yesterday,” he said.
