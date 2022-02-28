Wrestlers from across the East Valley came to play last weekend at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, as 81 finished as state placers – including 12 first-place winners – expanding across all four divisions from boys and girls.
The East Valley nearly doubled their first-place medals from two years ago with big performances in the heavier weight classes in Division I. Had it not been for Sunnyside’s dominance across Division I, taking home eight of 14 possible titles, there could’ve been more success on the East Valley’s side.
Division II was dominated by Casteel, earning four golds to go along with its 12 placers. Head coach Bob Callison was extremely proud of his team and explained Casteel’s unique situation.
“This group is special because Casteel High School is a seventh through twelfth grade school and I’ve had these seniors since I’ve been there,” Callison said. “I’ve been there six years and so we’ve built this from the ground up. They are the base of our program and I’m really proud of all of their effort and all they've put into it.”
It was the second straight year Casteel’s boys took home the team title. Desert Ridge and Desert Vista came in third and fourth, respectively in Division I. American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North placed third in Division III.
On the girls’ side, Westwood placed second overall with Casteel third. Hamilton, which represented Chandler alongside Casteel, placed fourth in girls thanks to Trinity Howard’s win at 120 pounds.
There were no East Valley gold winners in Division III and Seton Catholic Prep’s Lucas Eviston was the only state placer in Division IV. He won gold at 132 pounds.
Where the East Valley lacked in Division III titles, the girls picked up the slack by taking home five gold medals. Overall, East Valley girl wrestlers accounted for 19 medals.
Wrestling is an extreme and physically demanding sport, which makes it all the better when a wrestler ends his or her high school career as a state champion.
For Westwood senior Taliyah Armstrong, it was exactly that.
“It just feels like I deserve it,” Armstrong said. “For all the hard work that I put in and for the four years I've been wrestling. I feel like I deserve it and it feels good.”
In the state championships, all four divisions and the girls wrestled at the same time at their respective weight classes. So when it came time for the heavyweights (285 pounds), it should have been no different. Except it was.
Divisions II through IV and the girls had all concluded their matches by the time Hamilton’s Jonathan Lozano and Desert Ridge’s Nathaniel Meza hit their second period. So, all eyes were on them.
“I was thinking, ‘don’t mess up,’” said Lozano.
The crowd was silent. Move after move, an eruption. A late escape from Meza brought the match 4-3 with a Lozano advantage but he was hit with a stalling call in the dying second making it 4-4 and sending the match into overtime.
“I remembered last season when he (Meza) beat me in the quarterfinals almost in the exact same way as I just won,” said Lozano.
Time kept ticking and no moves were hit. Both wrestlers were extremely nervous. One slip up and that could be it. Lozano took advantage.
He slipped by a move from Meza and spun behind for two. The crowd exploded, “TWO!” That was it.
Screams, flexes, thrown headgear, a few griddys and sobs of joy had happened all night, but something was special about Lozano’s scream into the crowd. He had done it. He ended the night and his high school career atop the wrestling mountain.
It was an emotional night all around for the winners, losers and fans.
But one last thing to highlight was Arizona wrestling losing one of the most prestigious head coaches in the past 32 years in Mesa’s head coach David DiDomenico.
He won seven state titles and was a four-time Arizona Coach of the Year. He was named the 2008 East Valley Tribune Coach of the Year and won 292 career dual meets. He received huge hug from each of his wrestlers after their seven placements and a moment of honor where he left his clipboard in the middle of the mat and walked off one last time.
It was a special moment for all to see, and a perfect way to cap off the 2021-22 season. And it was exactly what DiDomenico had expected in January when thinking about his final state championship meet. Now, he gets to enjoy what he said are his “five Bs.”
“Baseball, books, beach, my babe, my wife Pauline, and beverages,” DiDomenico said. “I’m pleased we’ve been able to achieve success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.