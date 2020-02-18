Hundreds of wrestlers from all over Arizona flocked to the Findlay Toyota Event Center in Prescott Valley for the 2020 AIA State Wrestling Championships.
In one of the most difficult sports that tests both physical and mental strength, they left everything on the mat for both themselves and their respective teams.
Schools in the East Valley had a strong presence in the arena during the boys’ final medal rounds on Friday evening with 63 wrestlers medaling at the event. The girls also had a strong showing on Saturday, with 15 wrestlers from the East Valley medaling.
While everyone’s path to the state championships are different, the goal is still the same: To go out and win.
For some, it may have been the first time they’ve ever competed for gold, while for others, it was an opportunity to defend their title and show why they were the reigning champion of the weight class.
For Campo Verde senior Jayden Fletcher, it was an opportunity to leave everything he had out on the mat for one last time before departing to Montana next year to attend Rocky Mountain College on a football scholarship. Fletcher had never before won the gold at the state championship, and in his final round with just seconds left on the clock, he was able to secure the extra points he needed to earn a 5-3 victory for the gold.
“When I got it, I felt all the gratitude. It wasn’t just for me, it was for my parents, my coaches, and everybody who helped me get there. I wasn’t thinking about me at the moment, just everybody else,” Fletcher said. “It was just one of the most magical feelings. All the hard work is put in and you feel it all come out in one moment. It was amazing.”
After the final buzzer sounded, Fletcher ran over to his coaches, gave them a hug before running over to his brother Nathan, one of Campo Verde’s sports medicine students, and celebrating by hip tossing him onto the mat. For Fletcher, having his brother be there won the floor with him to celebrate his success was a huge deal.
“He’s been to every one of my matches ever since I was in 5th grade, and just being a champion, it’s so gratifying that he was there,” Fletcher said.
However, for boys like junior Zach Espalin of Chandler, it was his time to show once again why he is one of the best wrestlers in the entire state. Espalin had already won gold his freshman and sophomore years, so he came in with a mindset of settling for nothing less. His grit and determination showed, as he was able to pin his opponent one minute and ten seconds in to the first period of the round to take the gold for the 120-pound weight class.
“It’s the best feeling in the world being able to compete at the highest level and win at the highest level,” Espalin said.
Espalin gave a lot of credit to his teammates throughout the years who have helped him grow to be the wrestler he is today. While he is already focusing on being able to come back next year and win his fourth and final title in his senior season, it isn’t his only goal. Espalin said he’s also looking to qualify to the UWW World team this August.
For others like freshman Joey Jarman of Mesa High School, it was a great ending to his very first high school wrestling season. Jarman finished second at state, putting himself on the map as someone to look out for in years to come. Jarman comes from a family that has had a number of wrestlers go through the Mesa High wrestling program, including his older brother John Jarman, who took 4th place this year in the 113-pound weight class at state.
“I’m the first freshman in my family to have placed at state and it’s great being able to be with all my uncles and my cousins and know what they felt like on the podium and having their arm raised after matches at state,” Jarman said. “Being able to be with the best and compete with the best is awesome.”
It was only the second year that there was a state wrestling championship for girls, but the number of participants was up a significant amount from last year. Some wrestlers had the opportunity to step out on the mats and represent their school at state for the first time, while others returned to the championships this year looking to finish in a better position than they did last year.
For Basha wrestler Amber Rodriguez, this was her chance to come back and compete once again. She placed 4th last year as a sophomore, and this year as a junior, she improved by finishing 3rd place overall in the 145-pound weight class.
“It was phenomenal, I know we didn’t bring as many girls as we did last time but it’s the experience. It’s always amazing, and then coming back, I know I didn’t reach goal, I wanted to go for first but I made a huge mistake, which got me into the rounds for third, but it was still awesome,” Rodriguez said.
While placing at state is a huge deal and a goal for many, for some wrestlers, just qualifying to the state tournament is an accomplishment in itself. In his first and only year of wrestling at Chandler Prep Academy, senior Isaiah Usher qualified to state, becoming only the third wrestler in school history to do so. As a small school, the program only has seven wrestlers total, which can sometimes make things tough.
“It’s definitely a game changer, especially with a developing program. We’ve had a lot of struggles in the past,” Usher said. “It for sure starts with God-given talent. I’m blessed with what I’ve been able to go do.”
Although he didn’t medal, he says being able to represent his school on such a large stage was something he will never forget.
Complete list of East Valley placers
DI Schools:
106-pound weight class
Logan Smith, Desert Vista High School, 1st place
Joey Jarman, Mesa High School, 2nd place
Isaiah Jimenez, Queen Creek High School, 6th place
113-pound weight class
John Jarman, Mesa High School, 4th place
120-pound weight class
Zach Espalin, Chandler High School, 1st place
Gabriel Corrales, Desert Ridge High School, 5th place
Gabe Ortiz, Mountain View High School, 6th place
126-pound weight class
Isaiah Valenzuela, Hamilton High School, 4th place
Cael Figueroa, Highland High School, 6th place
132-pound weight class
Tanner Castillo, Red Mountain High School, 2nd place
Mourece Ramirez, Desert Vista High School, 5th place
Gunnar Luke, Mountain View High School, 6th place
138-pound weight class
Dalton Loyden, Chandler High School, 2nd place
Jonah Muhammad, Hamilton High School, 3rd place
Braxton Luke, Mountain View High School, 5th place
145-pound weight class
Joe Kisting, Desert Ridge High School, 4th place
Adam Booth, Mountain View High School, 5th place
152-pound weight class
Alfonso Martinez, Desert Vista High School, 1st place
Gustavo Boggs, Queen Creek High School, 2nd place
Connor Blakeman, Red Mountain High School, 3rd place
Jacob Kimling, Perry High School, 6th place
160-pound weight class
Caleb Milnes, Perry High School, 4th place
Brandon Ramsey, Skyline High School, 5th place
Monet Walker, Dobson High School, 6th place
170-pound weight class
Preston Cameau, Desert Vista High School, 1st place
Ikaika Maldonado, Perry High School, 2nd place
Freddy Latu, Hamilton High School, 3rd place
Dallin Larson, Mountain View High School, 5th place
Keaton Steck, Desert Ridge High School, 6th place
182-pound weight class
Wayne Dunn, Mountain View High School, 4th place
Cooper Call, Perry High School, 5th place
195-pound weight class
Kimball Begay, Mountain View High School, 2nd place
Ryan Castillo, Hamilton High School, 3rd place
Preston Arriola, Mesa High School, 4th place
Bobby Brookins, Red Mountain High School, 6fh place
220-pound weight class
David Palosika, Mountain Pointe High School, 2nd place
William Durbin, Dobson High School, 3rd place
Nathaniel Deasey, Chandler High School, 4th place
James Huber, Mountain View High School, 5th place
Julius Thomas, Red Mountain High School, 6th place
285-pound weight class
Dante Smith, Desert Ridge High School, 2nd place
Alex Edjourian, Perry High School, 3rd place
DII Schools:
106-pound weight class
Jackson Rustad, Casteel High School, 2nd place
113-pound weight class
Will Effinger, Casteel High School, 4th place
120-pound weight class
Rodrigo Saenz Payan, Williams Field High School, 5th place
126-pound weight class
Noah Wasserbeck, Campo Verde High School, 2nd place
Xylyx Abele, Casteel High School, 4th place
138-pound weight class
Seth Cobb, Williams Field High School, 6th place
152-pound weight class
David Goodman, Higley High School, 4th place
Alex Ruffentine, Williams Field High School, 5th place
Jacob Done, Casteel High School, 6th place
160-pound weight class
Andrew (AJ) Valle, Casteel High School, 2nd place
Brandon Guzman, Higley High School, 4th place
170-pound weight class
Allyn Tuey, Williams Field High School, 4th place
Bric Jobe, Campo Verde High School, 6th place
182-pound weight class
Jayden Fletcher, Campo Verde High School, 1st place
Mason Hulme, Higley High School, 4th place
195-pound weight class
Atticus Lee, Higley High School, 2nd place
Connor Calloway, Campo Verde High School, 4th place
Raychon Cardona, Casteel High School, 6th place
220-pound weight class
Joshua Gale, Williams Field High School, 2nd place
Ryan Nardozzi, Higley High School, 6th place
285-pound weight class
Jackson Solomon, Higley High School, 2nd place
DIII Schools:
113-pound weight class
Lucas Evinston, Seton Catholic Prep, 4th place
126-pound weight class
Damian Hosokawa, Mesquite High School, 2nd place
170-pound weight class
Jess Champman, Mesquite High School,4th place
195-pound weight class
Sam Zadel, Seton Catholic Prep, 3rd place
285-pound weight class
Mike Krohnert, Seton Catholic Prep, 2nd place
DIV Schools:
106-pound weight class
Sebastian Rochin, AZ College Prep, 5th place
132-pound weight class
Trevor Tenney, ALA-Gilbert, 6th place
145-pound weight class
Broden Harrold, ALA-Gilbert,6th place
152-pound weight class
Hans Heidenreich, ALA-Gilbert, 5th place
170-pound weight class
Will Crouse, Ben Franklin, 3rd place
Nash Jobe, ALA-Gilbert, 5th place
195-pound weight class
Jad Mazboudi, AZ College Prep, 1st place
Salesi Morello, ALA-Gilbert, 2nd place
220-pound weight class
Kellen Gibson, AZ College Prep, 2nd place
Girls Division
101-pound weight class
Tori Miller, Gilbert High School, 2nd place
110-pound weight class
Anneliese Kisting, Ben Franklin High School, 2nd
118-pound weight class
Isabelle Munoz, Casteel High School, 2nd place
125-pound weight class
Trinity Howard, Basha High School, 3rd place
Darwin Dewitt, Red Mountain High School, 6th place
130-pound weight class
Amy Fuller, ALA-Gilbert, 3rd place
135-pound weight class
Camry Carter, Casteel High School, 3rd place
Ryleigh Dye, Chandler High School, 4th place
Brooke Stratman, Dobson High School,6th place
145-pound weight class
Taliyah Armstrong, Westwood High School, 1st place
Amber Rodriguez, Basha High School, 3rd place
Karstin Hollen, Mountain View High School, 4th place
160-pound weight class
Nina Sandoval, Campo Verde High School, 3rd place
Seanna Roland, Dobson High School, 5th place
185-pound weight class
Stefany Valencia, Westwood High School, 5th place
225-pound weight class
Yessy Marquez, Hamilton High School, 2nd place
