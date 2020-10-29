Week 5 Schedule
Zach Alvira/Tribune Staff

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin at ALA-Queen Creek

Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

6A

Basha at Canyon View

Perry at Casteel

Chandler at Centennial

Mountain Pointe at Corona del Sol

Hamilton at Desert Vista

Shadow Ridge at Dobson

Queen Creek at Highland

Williams Field at Higley

Chaparral at Liberty

Desert Edge at Mesa

Westwood at Mountain View

Skyline at Red Mountain

5A

Salpointe Catholic at Campo Verde

Gilbert at Mesquite

Maricopa at Notre Dame Prep

McClintock at Sunnyslope

4A

Apache Junction at Arcadia

Greenway at Marcos de Niza

Poston Butte at Tempe

Seton Catholic at Youngker

3A

Eastmark at ALA-Ironwood

Valley Christian at AZ College Prep (at Hamilton)

Payson at Coronado

Pusch Ridge at San Tan Foothills

Gilbert Christian at ALA-Gilbert North

2A

Arete Prep at San Tan Charter

Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep

Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran

1A

Lincoln Prep at Duncan

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.