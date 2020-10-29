Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin at ALA-Queen Creek
Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
6A
Basha at Canyon View
Perry at Casteel
Chandler at Centennial
Mountain Pointe at Corona del Sol
Hamilton at Desert Vista
Shadow Ridge at Dobson
Queen Creek at Highland
Williams Field at Higley
Chaparral at Liberty
Desert Edge at Mesa
Westwood at Mountain View
Skyline at Red Mountain
5A
Salpointe Catholic at Campo Verde
Gilbert at Mesquite
Maricopa at Notre Dame Prep
McClintock at Sunnyslope
4A
Apache Junction at Arcadia
Greenway at Marcos de Niza
Poston Butte at Tempe
Seton Catholic at Youngker
3A
Eastmark at ALA-Ironwood
Valley Christian at AZ College Prep (at Hamilton)
Payson at Coronado
Pusch Ridge at San Tan Foothills
Gilbert Christian at ALA-Gilbert North
2A
Arete Prep at San Tan Charter
Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep
Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran
1A
Lincoln Prep at Duncan
