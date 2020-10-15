All games take place Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Desert Vista at Basha
Queen Creek at Casteel
Perry at Chandler
Skyline at Corona del Sol
Mesa at Dobson
O’Connor at Highland
Desert Ridge at Higley
Red Mountain at Mountain View
Mountain Pointe at Shadow Ridge
Westwood at Valley Vista
Centennial at Williams Field
5A
Desert Mountain at Barry Goldwater (Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.)
Horizon at Apollo
Campo Verde at Gilbert
Saguaro at Maricopa
Cactus Shadows at McClintock
Notre Dame Prep at Mountain Ridge
4A
Estrella Foothills at Apache Junction
Glendale at Arcadia
Poston Butte at Ben Franklin
ALA-Queen Creek at Mesquite
Seton Catholic at St. Mary’s
Marcos de Niza at Tempe
3A
ALA-Ironwood at Coolidge
ALA-Gilbert at Eastmark
AZ College Prep at Payson
Winslow at Valley Christian
Gilbert Christian at Florence (Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.)
2A
Arete Prep at Miami
Scottsdale Christian at North Pointe Prep
Globe at San Tan Charter
Veritas Prep at Scottsdale Prep
Chandler Prep at Sequoia Pathway
1A
Superior at Cicero Prep
Tempe Prep at Lincoln Prep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.