Week 3 Schedule Pic
Zach Alvira/Tribune Staff

All games take place Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. unless noted.

6A

Desert Vista at Basha

Queen Creek at Casteel

Perry at Chandler

Skyline at Corona del Sol

Mesa at Dobson

O’Connor at Highland

Desert Ridge at Higley

Red Mountain at Mountain View

Mountain Pointe at Shadow Ridge

Westwood at Valley Vista

Centennial at Williams Field

5A

Desert Mountain at Barry Goldwater (Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.)

Horizon at Apollo

Campo Verde at Gilbert

Saguaro at Maricopa

Cactus Shadows at McClintock

Notre Dame Prep at Mountain Ridge

4A

Estrella Foothills at Apache Junction

Glendale at Arcadia

Poston Butte at Ben Franklin

ALA-Queen Creek at Mesquite

Seton Catholic at St. Mary’s

Marcos de Niza at Tempe

3A

ALA-Ironwood at Coolidge

ALA-Gilbert at Eastmark

AZ College Prep at Payson

Winslow at Valley Christian

Gilbert Christian at Florence (Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.)

2A

Arete Prep at Miami

Scottsdale Christian at North Pointe Prep

Globe at San Tan Charter

Veritas Prep at Scottsdale Prep

Chandler Prep at Sequoia Pathway

1A

Superior at Cicero Prep

Tempe Prep at Lincoln Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

