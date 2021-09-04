Prep football scores Sept. 2-4

Scores from all East Valley prep football teams the week of Sept. 2-4.

 Andy Silvas/Tribune Contributor

Below are the scores for all East Valley prep football teams in action Sept. 2 and 3. 

Sept. 2

6A

Perry 35, Desert Vista 28

Sept. 3

6A

Sandra Day O'Connor 17, Basha 42

Mesa 26, Cactus Shadows 24

Skyline 0, Casteel 63

Centennial 7, 

Mountain Pointe 34, Corona del Sol 33

Desert Ridge 7, Hamilton 56

Boulder Creek 22, Highland 43

Pinnacle 16, Horizon 17

Chaparral 21, Queen Creek 33

Dobson 0, Red Mountain 47

Mountain View 34, Westwood 0

Higley 14, Williams Field 49

5A

Campo Verde 22, Desert Edge 28

Gilbert 7, Desert Mountain 34

Saguaro 63, McClintock 0

Verrado 21, Notre Dame Prep 14

Cactus 56, Mesquite 6

Poston Butte 28, ALA - Queen Creek 52

Benjamin Franklin 8, Coolidge 34

Apache Junction 33, Marcos de Niza 14

Bradshaw Mountain 19, Seton Catholic 29

Combs 36, Youngker 6

3A

Wickenburg vs ALA - Gilbert North -- no score reported

Coronado 52, Catalina 6

Payson 16, Eastmark 19

San Tan Foothills 13, Fountain Hills 45

Valley Christian 49, Mohave 26

AZ College Prep 19, River Valley 51

ALA - Ironwood 34, Valley Lutheran 6

2A

Antelope Union 14, Gilbert Christian 27

San Tan Charter 56, NFL Yet 12

Trivium Prep 7, Scottsdale Christian 48

Arete Prep 40, Sequoia Pathway 42

Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0

1A 

Lincoln Prep 16, El Capitan 36

Sept. 4

2A

Madison Highland vs Scottsdale Prep at Scottsdale Christian Academy (7 p.m.)

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

