Below are the scores for all East Valley prep football teams in action Sept. 2 and 3.
Sept. 2
6A
Perry 35, Desert Vista 28
Sept. 3
6A
Sandra Day O'Connor 17, Basha 42
Mesa 26, Cactus Shadows 24
Skyline 0, Casteel 63
Centennial 7,
Mountain Pointe 34, Corona del Sol 33
Desert Ridge 7, Hamilton 56
Boulder Creek 22, Highland 43
Pinnacle 16, Horizon 17
Chaparral 21, Queen Creek 33
Dobson 0, Red Mountain 47
Mountain View 34, Westwood 0
Higley 14, Williams Field 49
5A
Campo Verde 22, Desert Edge 28
Gilbert 7, Desert Mountain 34
Saguaro 63, McClintock 0
Verrado 21, Notre Dame Prep 14
Cactus 56, Mesquite 6
Poston Butte 28, ALA - Queen Creek 52
Benjamin Franklin 8, Coolidge 34
Apache Junction 33, Marcos de Niza 14
Bradshaw Mountain 19, Seton Catholic 29
Combs 36, Youngker 6
3A
Wickenburg vs ALA - Gilbert North -- no score reported
Coronado 52, Catalina 6
Payson 16, Eastmark 19
San Tan Foothills 13, Fountain Hills 45
Valley Christian 49, Mohave 26
AZ College Prep 19, River Valley 51
ALA - Ironwood 34, Valley Lutheran 6
2A
Antelope Union 14, Gilbert Christian 27
San Tan Charter 56, NFL Yet 12
Trivium Prep 7, Scottsdale Christian 48
Arete Prep 40, Sequoia Pathway 42
Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0
1A
Lincoln Prep 16, El Capitan 36
Sept. 4
2A
Madison Highland vs Scottsdale Prep at Scottsdale Christian Academy (7 p.m.)
