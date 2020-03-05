Nearly 200 of the best football players from across Arizona and six other states flocked to Williams Field High School in Gilbert Sunday morning to showcase their skills as part of invite-only camp.
The Under Armour All-America Camp Series made its first and only stop in the Valley on Feb. 23, inviting athletes from Arizona, Utah, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Nevada to partake in a day of position specific drills being filmed to send off to college coaches across the country. It was also an evaluation period for those involved with the Under Armour All-America Game that takes place every January.
The East Valley was represented by 79 athletes in total, all from different schools across Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale and Ahwatukee.
Red Mountain enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019, as the Mountain Lions advanced to their first championship game in nearly two decades after finishing the regular season 9-1 overall.
They came back to force overtime against Liberty in the 6A championship game, but ultimately fell on the last play of the game. George Ramirez, a junior safety last season, played an integral role in Red Mountain’s run to the title game.
On defense, he accounted for 70 total tackles and two interceptions. He also saw his playing time on offense increase throughout the playoffs, as he caught 22 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns, two of which in the title game to help force overtime.
Ramirez received his invitation to the Under Armour All-America Camp through social media. He accepted shortly after. It was his chance to showcase his skills in an even more competitive environment, as he went up against some of the top receivers in Arizona and from surrounding states.
Overall, he was pleased with his performance. He hopes he will catch the eyes of coaches, as all film taken in each drill for the event will be sent to college programs across the country.
“I felt like this is one of the best performances I’ve ever done,” Ramirez said. “I felt conditioned and everything. I want to be the best and coming out here and being around some of the best really helps.
“I don’t feel like I’m at the peak of my potential yet but I’m going to work toward it during the season.”
Along with Ramirez, Red Mountain quarterbacks Evan Svoboda and Jalen Daniels also received invitations to the camp.
Desert Ridge quarterback Austin Kolb went into the Under Armour All-America Camp with the determination to compete and standout amongst some of the top players in his position in the region.
He looked to carry over what was a breakout season as a junior, when he threw for 2,980 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead Desert Ridge to region title and appearance in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs.
“It feels good to be recognized for a great season,” Kolb said of the Under Armour camp invitation. “It’s great out here to be competing with the best and it’s an opportunity to see where I’m at.”
Chandler had 12 players from its Open Division state-championship team receive invitations to the Under Armour All-America camp. While some could not attend, including running back Eli Sanders who was sick, the Wolves still had a strong showing in nearly every position drill.
Defensive end Brandon Buckner worked with Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville in hand drills, where the two practiced different ways to free themselves from the grasps of offensive lineman. Next to them was the duo of Chandler defensive end opposite of Buckner, Zion Magalei, who worked with Saguaro defensive tackle Alani Ma’afu. Both groups had one of several coaches there helping lead the drill. But in this instance, he was more than just a coach.
The four were being coached by Brentson Buckner, Brandon’s father and the newly hired defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals.
In one-on-ones, Buckner was dominant. He overpowered the offensive lineman in his first rep, creating separation on the tackle’s inside shoulder to get to the inside.
On his second go around, the three-star 6-foot-1, 234-pounder used his speed and ripped to the outside, sacking the quarterback.
“My main goal was to come out here and dominate,” Buckner said. “I was really looking forward to the one-on-ones. I’m excited to go against some of the best players in the state and from all over. I’m just happy to be out here.”
About 50 yards away, Chandler athlete Quaron Adams worked with other wideouts in a variety of pass-catching drills. When he and the other wideouts lined up for one-on-one drills with defensive backs, he showcased his electrifying speed, sprinting past defenders to get open.
“I’m glad to be here to showcase my talent and my ability,” Adams said. “I expected to do well in the 40, vertical, just show off my agility. Then once we got to the one-on-ones, show off my ability as a receiver.”
Chandler quarterback Mikey Keene, receiver Kyion Grayes, defensive tackle Anthony Hanger, running back Nicolas Nesbitt, linebacker Kyler Orr and defensive backs Travis Roberts and Kentrell Williams were also present at the camp.
Joel Diaz and Kellen Gibson represented Arizona College Prep, while Brock Dieu, Kyle Pointer and others represented Casteel.
Mesquite quarterback Ty Thompson has become familiar with camps of this caliber. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound four-star quarterback is among the top recruits in the nation for the 2021 class.
His 4,074 yards and 45 touchdowns led the 4A Wildcats to their first football championship in school history. He’s received offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Utah, Cal and Duke, among others.
And after a strong showing at the Under Armour All-America Camp, Thompson was moved up to No. 161 in the ESPN Jr. 300 rankings.
“It’s really cool, it’s a blessing,” Thompson said. “Big thanks to the guys who do the rankings. I’m still trying to put in work because I want to be invited to the game, that’s the ultimate goal.”
One of the quarterbacks he competed alongside was Higley’s own Kai Millner.
“I accepted the invitation right away when I got it, I’m blessed to be here,” Millner said. “I was excited to compete with everyone else and kind of judge the talent that’s here. It’s also an opportunity to see where I’m at.”
Mesquite linebacker and wide receiver Andrew Morris was also invited to the Under Armour Camp, as well as Highland quarterback Gage Dayley and his teammate, defensive back Ammon Allen. Higley wideout Quinton Crosby received an invite along with Perry offensive lineman Trevor Swan.
Williams Field, the host school for the event, also saw several of its own players receive invitations, including running back Kaden Cloud, defensive linemen Jarren Holmes and Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten, defensive back Donovan Guyton, wide receivers Myles Taylor and Davin Switzer and linebacker Logan Hall.
Saguaro, which finished as the runner-up to Open Division champion last season, was represented by several at the camp, including Somerville.
At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Somerville was instrumental in Saguaro’s success throughout the regular and postseason. Like Walden, he was dominant in position drills using both his speed and strength to overpower opposing offensive lineman.
“At this point in my recruitment I know what I’ve got,” Somerville said. “This was kind of just a chance to get better and show everyone what I can do.”
Somerville was joined by athlete Xander Werner, wideouts Javen Jacobs and Shawn Miller and defensive tackle Alani Ma’afu. Bram Walden, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle, was also there and had one of the strongest showings.
He showcased his talents during the four-hour long camp at Williams Field, dominating opposing defensive linemen during one-on-one drills. At the end of the camp when all players were brought together, he was rewarded for his strong performance.
Walden was one of three players from the camp to earn an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game next January in Orlando, Fla., one of the premier high school All-Star games designated for some of the top recruits in the country.
“I came here trying to play football here and have fun, I just wanted to compete against a great group of guys,” Walden said. “It’s a blessing to receive this. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. It’s just crazy, man. I feel so blessed.”
Chaparral running back Jared Williams torched opposing linebackers during one-on-one drills with several of the camp’s quarterbacks, including teammate Brayten Silbor, throwing to him.
Williams showed his versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, at one point diving for an underthrown ball and coming up with the catch despite contact from the defender.
“I had a lot of fun out there,” Williams said. “I stayed humble, did what my coaches told me to do. It was a really great experience and I’m thankful for it.”
