We've officially reached the midway point in the 2022 football season for all conferences.
Several schools are off this week due to fall break, but plenty of big matchups are still on tap as four undefeated teams do battle in Chandler. Other games across the East Valley and Scottsdale will have major playoff implications -- Open Division included.
Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale programs in action this week with picks in bold. Every game kicks off at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Westwood at Trevor Browne - No pick
Friday, Oct. 7
6A
Liberty at Basha - No pick
Chandler at Casteel
Desert Ridge at Cesar Chavez
Perry at Hamilton
Chaparral at Queen Creek
Desert Edge at Saguaro
5A
Notre Dame Prep at Desert Mountain
Sunnyslope at Gilbert
Higley at Horizon
4A
Glendale at Ben Franklin
Apache Junction at Lee Williams
Poston Butte at St. Mary's
3A
Eastmark at Florence
2A
Santa Cruz Valley at Arete Prep
Chandler Prep at Gilbert Christian
Morenci at San Tan Charter
Madison Highland at Scottsdale Christian
Valley Lutheran at Scottsdale Prep
Coronado at Veritas Prep
1A
Lincoln Prep at Bagdad
Cicero Prep at Tempe Prep
