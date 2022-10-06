Desert Vista against Verrado, in a non-section football game

The Desert Vista Thunder take the field against Verrado, in a non-section football game, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

We've officially reached the midway point in the 2022 football season for all conferences. 

Several schools are off this week due to fall break, but plenty of big matchups are still on tap as four undefeated teams do battle in Chandler. Other games across the East Valley and Scottsdale will have major playoff implications -- Open Division included. 

Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale programs in action this week with picks in bold. Every game kicks off at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Westwood at Trevor Browne - No pick

Friday, Oct. 7

6A

Liberty at Basha - No pick

Chandler at Casteel

Desert Ridge at Cesar Chavez

Perry at Hamilton

Chaparral at Queen Creek

Desert Edge at Saguaro

5A

Notre Dame Prep at Desert Mountain

Sunnyslope at Gilbert

Higley at Horizon

4A

Glendale at Ben Franklin

Apache Junction at Lee Williams

Poston Butte at St. Mary's

3A

Eastmark at Florence

2A

Santa Cruz Valley at Arete Prep

Chandler Prep at Gilbert Christian

Morenci at San Tan Charter

Madison Highland at Scottsdale Christian

Valley Lutheran at Scottsdale Prep

Coronado at Veritas Prep

1A

Lincoln Prep at Bagdad

Cicero Prep at Tempe Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

