The long-awaited first week of the Arizona high school football is officially in the books. 

Guidelines were set by districts, many of which resulted in sparse crowds. Nonetheless, football was played. 

Here's how East Valley and Scottsdale schools fared across all conferences Friday night. 

6A

Boulder Creek 35, Casteel 36

Desert Vista 0, Corona del Sol 28

Highland 21, Desert Ridge 0

Centennial 0, Hamilton 42

Chandler 44, Liberty 10

Higley 26, Mountain Pointe 18

Mesa 14, Mountain View 46

Dobson 28, North Canyon 8

Brophy 10, Notre Dame Prep 28

Queen Creek 35, Perry 28

Horizon 13, Pinnacle 52

Basha 31, Shadow Ridge 41

Red Mountain 43, Westwood 0

Campo Verde 8, Williams Field 18

Mountain Ridge 43, Skyline 13

5A

Buena 33, Combs 20

Peoria 7, Desert Mountain 24

Millennium 7, Gilbert 24

Tempe 6, McClintock 36

4A

St. Mary's 13, ALA-Queen Creek 37

Buckeye Union 20, Arcadia 19

Seton Catholic 6, Ben Franklin 33

Apache Junction 21, Mesquite 46

Poston Butte 62, Thunderbird 13

Marcos de Niza 28, Coconino 29 (OT)

3A

Dysart 43, Coronado 0

Show Low 21, Gilbert Christian 30

Eastmark 6, Pusch Ridge 41

AZ College Prep 40, San Tan Foothills 21

ALA-Gilbert 20, Snowflake 22

ALA-Ironwood 8, Winslow 30

Valley Christian 41, River Valley 18

2A

Chandler Prep 25, Glendale Prep 20

San Tan Charter 0, Santa Cruz Valley 61

Trivium Prep 14, Scottsdale Christian 49

Scottsdale Prep 47, Tombstone 17

1A

St. David 50, Lincoln Prep 14

Duncan 14, Tempe Prep 28

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

