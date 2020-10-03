The long-awaited first week of the Arizona high school football is officially in the books.
Guidelines were set by districts, many of which resulted in sparse crowds. Nonetheless, football was played.
Here's how East Valley and Scottsdale schools fared across all conferences Friday night.
6A
Boulder Creek 35, Casteel 36
Desert Vista 0, Corona del Sol 28
Highland 21, Desert Ridge 0
Centennial 0, Hamilton 42
Chandler 44, Liberty 10
Higley 26, Mountain Pointe 18
Mesa 14, Mountain View 46
Dobson 28, North Canyon 8
Brophy 10, Notre Dame Prep 28
Queen Creek 35, Perry 28
Horizon 13, Pinnacle 52
Basha 31, Shadow Ridge 41
Red Mountain 43, Westwood 0
Campo Verde 8, Williams Field 18
Mountain Ridge 43, Skyline 13
5A
Buena 33, Combs 20
Peoria 7, Desert Mountain 24
Millennium 7, Gilbert 24
Tempe 6, McClintock 36
4A
St. Mary's 13, ALA-Queen Creek 37
Buckeye Union 20, Arcadia 19
Seton Catholic 6, Ben Franklin 33
Apache Junction 21, Mesquite 46
Poston Butte 62, Thunderbird 13
Marcos de Niza 28, Coconino 29 (OT)
3A
Dysart 43, Coronado 0
Show Low 21, Gilbert Christian 30
Eastmark 6, Pusch Ridge 41
AZ College Prep 40, San Tan Foothills 21
ALA-Gilbert 20, Snowflake 22
ALA-Ironwood 8, Winslow 30
Valley Christian 41, River Valley 18
2A
Chandler Prep 25, Glendale Prep 20
San Tan Charter 0, Santa Cruz Valley 61
Trivium Prep 14, Scottsdale Christian 49
Scottsdale Prep 47, Tombstone 17
1A
St. David 50, Lincoln Prep 14
Duncan 14, Tempe Prep 28
