The first week has come and gone for big schools, with several making big-time statements against out-of-state opponents.
Here's a look at how every East Valley team fared this week.
6A
Friday, Sept. 2
Red Mountain 33, Mater Dei Catholic (CA) 16 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego
Chandler 63, Cathedral Catholic (CA) 7 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego
Chaparral 23, Salpointe Catholic 20 (OT)
Corona del Sol 24, Mesa 10
Highland 34, Desert Ridge 3
Hamilton 38, Centennial 14
Helix (CA) 24, Mountain View 21
Casteel 54, Mountain Ridge 28
Bergen Catholic (NJ) 28, Saguaro 7
Perry 19, Spring Valley 14
Tucson 29, Dobson 21
Mountain Pointe 49, Valley Vista 14
Cesar Chavez 57, Westwood 20
Williams Field 13, El Cajon (CA) 12 at Moorpark Classic
Saturday, Sept. 3
Queen Creek 10, San Joaquin Memorial 7 at Moorpark Classic
Madison 35, Desert Vista 0 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego
Basha 33, Los Alamitos (CA) 28
5A
Desert Mountain 29, Cactus 6
Higley 50, Poston Butte 43
Notre Dame Prep 48, Horizon 21
Gilbert 33, Ironwood 0
McClintock 20, Mesquite 13
Skyline 21, North Canyon 17
ALA - QC 47, Verrado 27
Saturday, Sept. 3
Campo Verde 18, Chavez (CA) 0 at Moorpark Classic
4A
Friday, Sept. 2
ALA Gilbert 41, SLAM Academy (Nev.) 22
Apache Junction 48, Estrella Foothills 14
Saguaro 41, Seton Catholic 24
Yuma Catholic 42, Ben Franklin 8
Saturday, Sept. 3
Valley Christian 14, AZ College Prep 12
Marcos de Niza 41, Vista Grande 0
St. Mary's 21, Combs 15
3A
Arizona Lutheran 40, Gilbert Christian 34
ALA Ironwood 32, Globe 6
San Tan Foothills 56, San Tan Charter 33
Scottsdale Christian 33, Fountain Hills 12
Shadow Mountain 49, Coronado 0
Wickenburg 41, Tempe 20
2A
Arete Prep 61, North Pointe Prep 0
Camp Verde 48, Scottsdale Prep 34
Chandler Prep 49, Highland Prep 7
1A
Lincoln Prep 62, Desert Height Prep 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.