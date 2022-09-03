Scoreboard pic
Josh DaFoe/Tribune Contributor

The first week has come and gone for big schools, with several making big-time statements against out-of-state opponents. 

Here's a look at how every East Valley team fared this week.

6A

Friday, Sept. 2

Red Mountain 33, Mater Dei Catholic (CA) 16 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego

Chandler 63, Cathedral Catholic (CA) 7 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego

Chaparral 23, Salpointe Catholic 20 (OT)

Corona del Sol 24, Mesa 10

Highland 34, Desert Ridge 3

Hamilton 38, Centennial 14

Helix (CA) 24, Mountain View 21

Casteel 54, Mountain Ridge 28

Bergen Catholic (NJ) 28, Saguaro 7

Perry 19, Spring Valley 14

Tucson 29, Dobson 21

Mountain Pointe 49, Valley Vista 14

Cesar Chavez 57, Westwood 20

Williams Field 13, El Cajon (CA) 12 at Moorpark Classic

Saturday, Sept. 3

Queen Creek 10, San Joaquin Memorial 7 at Moorpark Classic

Madison 35, Desert Vista 0 at the Honor Bowl in San Diego

Basha 33, Los Alamitos (CA) 28

5A

Desert Mountain 29, Cactus 6

Higley 50, Poston Butte 43

Notre Dame Prep 48, Horizon 21

Gilbert 33, Ironwood 0

McClintock 20, Mesquite 13

Skyline 21, North Canyon 17

ALA - QC 47, Verrado 27

Saturday, Sept. 3

Campo Verde 18, Chavez (CA) 0 at Moorpark Classic

4A

Friday, Sept. 2

ALA Gilbert 41, SLAM Academy (Nev.) 22

Apache Junction 48, Estrella Foothills 14

Saguaro 41, Seton Catholic 24

Yuma Catholic 42, Ben Franklin 8

Saturday, Sept. 3

Valley Christian 14, AZ College Prep 12

Marcos de Niza 41, Vista Grande 0

St. Mary's 21, Combs 15

3A

Arizona Lutheran 40, Gilbert Christian 34

ALA Ironwood 32, Globe 6

San Tan Foothills 56, San Tan Charter 33

Scottsdale Christian 33, Fountain Hills 12

Shadow Mountain 49, Coronado 0

Wickenburg 41, Tempe 20

2A

Arete Prep 61, North Pointe Prep 0

Camp Verde 48, Scottsdale Prep 34

Chandler Prep 49, Highland Prep 7

1A

Lincoln Prep 62, Desert Height Prep 24

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

