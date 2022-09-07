American Leadership Academy Queen Creek football practice

The first week of the season for big schools is in the books while smaller schools press on and inch closer to region play. 

Here's a look at all of the East Valley teams in action this weekend with the projected winner in bold. All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Desert Ridge at Basha

Hamilton at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Corona del Sol at Chandler

Perry at Desert Vista

Westwood at Dobson

Highland at Lone Peak (Utah)

Mesa at Mountain View

Saguaro at Queen Creek

Sandra Day O'Connor at Red Mountain

Casteel at Upland (CA)

Chaparral at Williams Field

Mountain Pointe at Arbor View (Nev.), Saturday, Sept. 10

5A

Ironwood at Notre Dame

ALA-Queen Creek at Cactus

Desert Mountain at Camelback

Ironwood Ridge at Campo Verde

AZ College Prep at Gilbert

Mountain View Marana at Higley

West Point at McClintock

Maricopa at Mesquite

Tucson at Skyline

4A

ALA - Gilbert at Eastmark, Thursday, Sept. 8

Carl Hayden at Tempe, Thursday, Sept. 8

San Tan Foothills at Apache Junction

Arcadia at Ben Franklin

Combs at Coolidge

Marcos de Niza at Fountain Hills

Round Valley at Poston Butte

ALA - Ironwood at Sierra Linda

Seton Catholic at Valley Christian

3A

Phoenix Christian at Gilbert Christian, Thursday, Sept. 8

2A

Coronado at St. John's, Thursday, Sept. 8

Miami at Arete Prep

Tonopah Valley at Scottsdale Prep

Chandler Prep at Veritas Prep

1A

Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep, Thursday, Sept. 8

Hayden at Tempe Prep

