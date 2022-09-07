The first week of the season for big schools is in the books while smaller schools press on and inch closer to region play.
Here's a look at all of the East Valley teams in action this weekend with the projected winner in bold. All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Desert Ridge at Basha
Hamilton at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Corona del Sol at Chandler
Perry at Desert Vista
Westwood at Dobson
Highland at Lone Peak (Utah)
Mesa at Mountain View
Saguaro at Queen Creek
Sandra Day O'Connor at Red Mountain
Casteel at Upland (CA)
Chaparral at Williams Field
Mountain Pointe at Arbor View (Nev.), Saturday, Sept. 10
5A
Ironwood at Notre Dame
ALA-Queen Creek at Cactus
Desert Mountain at Camelback
Ironwood Ridge at Campo Verde
AZ College Prep at Gilbert
Mountain View Marana at Higley
West Point at McClintock
Maricopa at Mesquite
Tucson at Skyline
4A
ALA - Gilbert at Eastmark, Thursday, Sept. 8
Carl Hayden at Tempe, Thursday, Sept. 8
San Tan Foothills at Apache Junction
Arcadia at Ben Franklin
Combs at Coolidge
Marcos de Niza at Fountain Hills
Round Valley at Poston Butte
ALA - Ironwood at Sierra Linda
Seton Catholic at Valley Christian
3A
Phoenix Christian at Gilbert Christian, Thursday, Sept. 8
2A
Coronado at St. John's, Thursday, Sept. 8
Miami at Arete Prep
Tonopah Valley at Scottsdale Prep
Chandler Prep at Veritas Prep
1A
Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep, Thursday, Sept. 8
Hayden at Tempe Prep
