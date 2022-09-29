Big matchups, including some rivalries, headline this week’s slate of high school football games in the East Valley.
Below is a look at the East Valley football teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Thursday, Sept. 29
Desert Vista at Mountain Pointe — No Pick
Mesa at Camelback
Dobson at Skyline
Friday, Sept. 30
Cactus at Basha
Notre Dame Prep at Brophy
Tolleson at Casteel
Williams Field at Centennial
Red Mountain at Chandler
Mountain View at Chaparral
Queen Creek at Desert Ridge
Hamilton at Highland
Westwood at Marana
Mesquite at Perry
Horizon at Pinnacle
Liberty at Saguaro
Corona del Sol at Shadow Ridge
5A
Thursday, Sept. 29
Gilbert at Campo Verde
ALA Gilbert at ALA Queen Creek
Higley at Casa Grande
Maricopa at Combs
Arcadia at Desert Mountain
Ben Franklin at McClintock
4A
Thursday, Sept. 29
Carl Hayden at Seton Catholic
Coconino at Apache Junction
Moon Valley at Arizona College Prep
Flagstaff at Marcos de Niza
3A
San Tan Foothills at Coolidge
ALA Ironwood at Eastmark
Valley Christian at Tempe
2A
San Pasqual at Chandler Prep
Scottsdale Prep at Coronado
Arete Prep at Gilbert Christian
Veritas Prep at Scottsdale Christian
1A
Tempe Prep at Lincoln Prep
