Ahwatukee Bowl football game

Coin toss between Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista at the Ahwatukee Bowl football game, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Thunder Stadium in Ahwatukee , Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

Big matchups, including some rivalries, headline this week’s slate of high school football games in the East Valley.

Below is a look at the East Valley football teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted.

6A

Thursday, Sept. 29

Desert Vista at Mountain Pointe — No Pick

Mesa at Camelback

Dobson at Skyline

Friday, Sept. 30

Cactus at Basha

Notre Dame Prep at Brophy

Tolleson at Casteel

Williams Field at Centennial

Red Mountain at Chandler

Mountain View at Chaparral

Queen Creek at Desert Ridge

Hamilton at Highland

Westwood at Marana

Mesquite at Perry

Horizon at Pinnacle

Liberty at Saguaro

Corona del Sol at Shadow Ridge

5A

Thursday, Sept. 29

Gilbert at Campo Verde

ALA Gilbert at ALA Queen Creek

Higley at Casa Grande

Maricopa at Combs

Arcadia at Desert Mountain

Ben Franklin at McClintock

4A

Thursday, Sept. 29

Carl Hayden at Seton Catholic

Coconino at Apache Junction

Moon Valley at Arizona College Prep

Flagstaff at Marcos de Niza

3A

San Tan Foothills at Coolidge

ALA Ironwood at Eastmark

Valley Christian at Tempe

2A

San Pasqual at Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Prep at Coronado

Arete Prep at Gilbert Christian

Veritas Prep at Scottsdale Christian

1A

Tempe Prep at Lincoln Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.