Another week of high school football is here with several high-caliber matchups in store for the East Valley.
Below is a look at the teams in action with picks in bold. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Thursday, Sept. 22
Perry at Dobson
Desert Ridge at Williams Field
Friday, Sept. 23
Mountain View at Basha
Highland at Brophy
Casa Grande at Casteel
Saguaro at Chandler
Desert Mountain at Chaparral
Sunnyslope at Corona del Sol
Verrado at Desert Vista
Horizon at Hamilton
AZ College Prep at Mesa
Campo Verde at Mountain Pointe
Red Mountain at Marana Mountain View
ALA Queen Creek at Queen Creek
Valley Vista at Westwood
5A
Gilbert at Mesquite
McClintock at Notre Dame
Skyline at West Point
4A
Poston Butte at Coconino
Bradshaw Mountain at Combs
Amphitheater at Marcos de Niza
ALA Gilbert North at Prescott
Ben Franklin at Seton Catholic
3A
Mohave at Eastmark
Tempe at Fountain Hills
ALA ironwood at San Tan Foothills
Payson at Valley Christian
2A
Thursday, Sept. 22
Sequoia Pathway at Arete Prep
Glendale Prep at Scottsdale Christian
Friday, Sept. 23
Gilbert Christian at Antelope Union
Santa Cruz Valley at Chandler Prep
Coronado at San Tan Charter
Scottsdale Prep at Trivium Prep
1A
Thursday, Sept. 22
Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep
Friday, Sept. 23
Hayden at Tempe Prep
