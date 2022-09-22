Sept. 23 schedule
Another week of high school football is here with several high-caliber matchups in store for the East Valley. 

Below is a look at the teams in action with picks in bold. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Thursday, Sept. 22

Perry at Dobson

Desert Ridge at Williams Field

Friday, Sept. 23

Mountain View at Basha

Highland at Brophy

Casa Grande at Casteel

Saguaro at Chandler

Desert Mountain at Chaparral

Sunnyslope at Corona del Sol

Verrado at Desert Vista

Horizon at Hamilton

AZ College Prep at Mesa

Campo Verde at Mountain Pointe

Red Mountain at Marana Mountain View

ALA Queen Creek at Queen Creek

Valley Vista at Westwood

5A

Gilbert at Mesquite

McClintock at Notre Dame

Skyline at West Point

4A

Poston Butte at Coconino

Bradshaw Mountain at Combs

Amphitheater at Marcos de Niza

ALA Gilbert North at Prescott

Ben Franklin at Seton Catholic

3A

Mohave at Eastmark

Tempe at Fountain Hills

ALA ironwood at San Tan Foothills

Payson at Valley Christian

2A 

Thursday, Sept. 22

Sequoia Pathway at Arete Prep

Glendale Prep at Scottsdale Christian

Friday, Sept. 23

Gilbert Christian at Antelope Union

Santa Cruz Valley at Chandler Prep

Coronado at San Tan Charter

Scottsdale Prep at Trivium Prep

1A

Thursday, Sept. 22

Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep

Friday, Sept. 23

Hayden at Tempe Prep

