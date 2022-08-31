The start of the 2022 high school football season has finally arrived for the bigger schools.
Many teams are taking on teams from out of state to kickoff the season, as they look to continue to put Arizona high school football on a national map.
Here's a look at all of the East Valley teams in action this weekend with the projected winner in bold. All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Red Mountain at Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) - 4 p.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School (Honor Bowl)
Chandler at Cathedral Catholic (Calif., Honor Bowl)
Salpointe Catholic at Chaparral
Mesa at Corona del Sol
Highland at Desert Ridge
Centennial at Hamilton
Mountain View at Helix (Calif.)
Casteel at Mountain Ridge
Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Saguaro
Perry at Spring Valley (Nev.)
Dobson at Tucson
Mountain Pointe at Valley Vista
Cesar Chavez at Westwood
Williams Field at Cajon (Calif.) -- 7 p.m. at Moorpark High School (Moorpark Classic)
Queen Creek at San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m. at Moorpark High School (Moorpark Classic)
Desert Vista at Madison (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School (Honor Bowl)
Basha at Los Alamitos (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
5A
Cactus at Desert Mountain
Poston Butte at Higley
Notre Dame Prep at Horizon
Gilbert at Ironwood
McClintock at Mesquite
Skyline at North Canyon
ALA - Queen Creek at Verrado
Campo Verde at Cesar Chavez (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m. at Moorepark High School (Moorepark Classic)
4A
SLAM Academy (Nev.) at ALA - Gilbert -- 4 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff
Estrella Foothills at Apache Junction
St. Mary's at Combs
Arcadia at Peoria
Seton Catholic Prep at Sahuaro
Benjamin Franklin at Yuma Catholic
Valley Christian at Arizona College Prep -- 1 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff
Marcos de Niza at Vista Grande -- 4 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff
3A
Arizona Lutheran at Gilbert Christian
ALA - Ironwood at Globe
San Tan Charter at San Tan Foothills
Fountain Hills at Scottsdale Christian
Coronado at Shadow Mountain
Wickenburg at Tempe
2A
North Pointe Prep at Arete Prep
Scottsdale Prep at Camp Verde
Highland Prep at Chandler Prep
