The start of the 2022 high school football season has finally arrived for the bigger schools. 

Many teams are taking on teams from out of state to kickoff the season, as they look to continue to put Arizona high school football on a national map. 

Here's a look at all of the East Valley teams in action this weekend with the projected winner in bold. All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Red Mountain at Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) - 4 p.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School (Honor Bowl)

Chandler at Cathedral Catholic (Calif., Honor Bowl)

Salpointe Catholic at Chaparral 

Mesa at Corona del Sol

Highland at Desert Ridge

Centennial at Hamilton

Mountain View at Helix (Calif.)

Casteel at Mountain Ridge

Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Saguaro

Perry at Spring Valley (Nev.)

Dobson at Tucson

Mountain Pointe at Valley Vista

Cesar Chavez at Westwood

Williams Field at Cajon (Calif.) -- 7 p.m. at Moorpark High School (Moorpark Classic)

Queen Creek at San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m. at Moorpark High School (Moorpark Classic)

Desert Vista at Madison (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m. at Cathedral Catholic High School (Honor Bowl)

Basha at Los Alamitos (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

5A

Cactus at Desert Mountain

Poston Butte at Higley

Notre Dame Prep at Horizon

Gilbert at Ironwood

McClintock at Mesquite

Skyline at North Canyon

ALA - Queen Creek at Verrado

Campo Verde at Cesar Chavez (Calif.) -- Saturday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m. at Moorepark High School (Moorepark Classic)

4A

SLAM Academy (Nev.) at ALA - Gilbert -- 4 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff

Estrella Foothills at Apache Junction

St. Mary's at Combs

Arcadia at Peoria

Seton Catholic Prep at Sahuaro

Benjamin Franklin at Yuma Catholic

Valley Christian at Arizona College Prep -- 1 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff

Marcos de Niza at Vista Grande -- 4 p.m. at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff

3A

Arizona Lutheran at Gilbert Christian

ALA - Ironwood at Globe

San Tan Charter at San Tan Foothills

Fountain Hills at Scottsdale Christian

Coronado at Shadow Mountain

Wickenburg at Tempe

2A

North Pointe Prep at Arete Prep

Scottsdale Prep at Camp Verde

Highland Prep at Chandler Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

