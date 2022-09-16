Another week of high school football in the East Valley and Scottsdale has arrived.
Here's a look at all the teams in action with projected winners in bold. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Thursday, Sept. 15 - no picks
Chandler at Notre Dame Prep
Desert Mountain at Mountain View
Friday, Sept. 16
Westwood at ALA - Gilbert North
Dobson at Fairfax
Centennial at Desert Vista
Desert Edge at Highland
Cesar Chavez at Mesa
Chaparral at Mountain Pointe
Hamilton at Mountain Ridge
Corona del Sol at Perry
Queen Creek at Pinnacle
Desert Ridge at Red Mountain
Sandra Day O'Connor at Saguaro
Basha at Salpointe Catholic
Casteel at Williams Field
5A
South Mountain at ALA - Queen Creek
Mesquite at Cactus
Apollo at Campo Verde
McClintock at Gilbert
Cactus Shadows at Horizon
Barry Goldwater at Seton Catholic
Maricopa at Skyline
Higley at Sunnyslope
4A
Thursday, Sept. 15 - no picks
Mica Mountain at Poston Butte
Friday, Sept. 16
Walden Grove at Arizona College Prep
Apache Junction at Combs
Marco de Niza at Deer Valley
3A
Gilbert Christian at ALA - Ironwood
Tempe at Payson
Eastmark at San Tan Foothills
Phoenix Christian at Valley Christian
2A
Miami at Coronado
Arete Prep at San Pasqual
Pima at Scottsdale Christian
NFL Yet at Scottsdale Prep
Chandler Prep at Sequoia Pathway
San Tan Charter at Tanque Verde
1A
Tempe Prep at Fort Thomas
Lincoln Prep at Superior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.