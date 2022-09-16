Mountain View against Desert Mountain, in a non-section football game

Desert Mountain sophomore Alex Weeks (26) kicks an extra point against Mountain View, in a non-section football game, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at in Mesa Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

Another week of high school football in the East Valley and Scottsdale has arrived. 

Here's a look at all the teams in action with projected winners in bold. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Thursday, Sept. 15 - no picks

Chandler at Notre Dame Prep

Desert Mountain at Mountain View 

Friday, Sept. 16

Westwood at ALA - Gilbert North

Dobson at Fairfax

Centennial at Desert Vista

Desert Edge at Highland

Cesar Chavez at Mesa

Chaparral at Mountain Pointe

Hamilton at Mountain Ridge

Corona del Sol at Perry

Queen Creek at Pinnacle

Desert Ridge at Red Mountain

Sandra Day O'Connor at Saguaro

Basha at Salpointe Catholic

Casteel at Williams Field

5A

South Mountain at ALA - Queen Creek

Mesquite at Cactus

Apollo at Campo Verde

McClintock at Gilbert

Cactus Shadows at Horizon

Barry Goldwater at Seton Catholic

Maricopa at Skyline

Higley at Sunnyslope

4A

Thursday, Sept. 15 - no picks

Mica Mountain at Poston Butte

Friday, Sept. 16

Walden Grove at Arizona College Prep

Apache Junction at Combs

Marco de Niza at Deer Valley

3A

Gilbert Christian at ALA - Ironwood

Tempe at Payson

Eastmark at San Tan Foothills

Phoenix Christian at Valley Christian

2A

Miami at Coronado

Arete Prep at San Pasqual

Pima at Scottsdale Christian

NFL Yet at Scottsdale Prep

Chandler Prep at Sequoia Pathway

San Tan Charter at Tanque Verde

1A

Tempe Prep at Fort Thomas

Lincoln Prep at Superior

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

