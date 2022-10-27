The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up.
The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom.
Here's a look at the games on tap this weekend across the East Valley and Scottsdale with picks in bold. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Teams with a ranking indicate current Open Division placement.
Thursday, Oct. 27
6A
Highland at No. 4 Pinnacle
5A
ALA Queen Creek at Higley -- No pick, attending
Casa Grande at Mesquite
4A
Arcadia at AZ College Prep
3A
Valley Christian at Fountain Hills
Friday, Oct. 28
6A
Desert Vista at Brophy
No. 3 Basha at No. 1 Chandler -- No pick, attending
Cesar Chavez at Corona del Sol
Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge
No. 7 Casteel at No. 5 Hamilton
Mesa at North
Boulder Creek at Perry
Mountain View at Queen Creek
Chaparral at No. 6 Saguaro
Dobson at Westview
Shadow Ridge at Westwood
Red Mountain at Williams Field
5A
McClintock at Camelback
Desert Mountain at Gilbert
Campo Verde at Horizon
Notre Dame at Skyline
4A
Apache Junction at ALA Gilbert North
Marcos de Niza at Poston Butte
Combs at Seton Catholic
Ben Franklin at Snowflake
3A
Coolidge at ALA Ironwood
San Tan Foothills at Florence
Arizona Lutheran at Tempe
Eastmark at Wickenburg
2A
Antelope Union at Arete Prep
Valley Lutheran at Coronado
San Carlos at San Tan Charter
Scottsdale Christian at Scottsdale Prep
Chandler Prep at Tombstone
