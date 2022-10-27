Chandler football schedule pic
The final week of regular season games for 2A and 3A is upon us as competition at the big schools level heats up. 

The rankings are taking shape and big-time matchups litter the East Valley schedule the next couple of weeks as playoffs loom. 

Here's a look at the games on tap this weekend across the East Valley and Scottsdale with picks in bold. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Teams with a ranking indicate current Open Division placement. 

Thursday, Oct. 27

6A

Highland at No. 4 Pinnacle

5A

ALA Queen Creek at Higley -- No pick, attending

Casa Grande at Mesquite

4A

Arcadia at AZ College Prep

3A

Valley Christian at Fountain Hills

Friday, Oct. 28

6A

Desert Vista at Brophy

No. 3 Basha at No. 1 Chandler -- No pick, attending

Cesar Chavez at Corona del Sol

Mountain Pointe at Desert Ridge

No. 7 Casteel at No. 5 Hamilton

Mesa at North

Boulder Creek at Perry

Mountain View at Queen Creek

Chaparral at No. 6 Saguaro

Dobson at Westview

Shadow Ridge at Westwood

Red Mountain at Williams Field

5A

McClintock at Camelback

Desert Mountain at Gilbert

Campo Verde at Horizon

Notre Dame at Skyline

4A

Apache Junction at ALA Gilbert North

Marcos de Niza at Poston Butte

Combs at Seton Catholic

Ben Franklin at Snowflake

3A

Coolidge at ALA Ironwood

San Tan Foothills at Florence

Arizona Lutheran at Tempe

Eastmark at Wickenburg

2A

Antelope Union at Arete Prep

Valley Lutheran at Coronado

San Carlos at San Tan Charter

Scottsdale Christian at Scottsdale Prep

Chandler Prep at Tombstone

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

