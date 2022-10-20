Playoff rankings are beginning to take shape as teams enter region play.
There's already been a lot of movement in the coveted Open Division top eight, with new faces jumping in and some getting bumped out. Several games with major Open implications will take place this week, including battles in Chandler and Gilbert.
Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday, Oct. 20
6A
Hamilton at Basha
4A
Snowflake at Apache Junction
Friday, Oct. 21
6A
Desert Vista at Corona del Sol
Trevor Browne at Desert Ridge
Mountain Pointe at Dobson
Saguaro at Highland -- no pick, attending
Westwood at Mesa
Chandler at Mountain View
Casteel at Perry
Queen Creek at Red Mountain
Williams Field at Salpointe Catholic
5A
Campo Verde at ALA Queen Creek
Gilbert at Cactus Shadows
Horizon at Casa Grande
Skyline at Desert Mountain
Mesquite at Higley
Sunnyslope at Notre Dame Prep
McClintock at South Mountain
4A
AZ College Prep at ALA Gilbert North
Seton Catholic at Arcadia
Poston Butte at Ben Franklin
Combs at Marcos de Niza
3A
San Tan Foothills at Bisbee
Florence at ALA Ironwood
Coolidge at Eastmark
Tempe at Phoenix Christian
Arizona Lutheran at Valley Christian
2A
Arete Prep at Chandler Prep
Scottsdale Prep at Madison Highland
Globe at San Tan Charter
Coronado at Scottsdale Christian
1A
12 Lincoln Prep at 5 Salome (first round 1A playoffs)
Saturday, Oct. 22
2A
Gilbert Christian at Sequoia Pathway, 1 p.m.
