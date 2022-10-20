Mountain View High School football practice

Playoff rankings are beginning to take shape as teams enter region play. 

There's already been a lot of movement in the coveted Open Division top eight, with new faces jumping in and some getting bumped out. Several games with major Open implications will take place this week, including battles in Chandler and Gilbert. 

Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

Thursday, Oct. 20

6A

Hamilton at Basha

4A

Snowflake at Apache Junction

Friday, Oct. 21

6A

Desert Vista at Corona del Sol

Trevor Browne at Desert Ridge

Mountain Pointe at Dobson

Saguaro at Highland -- no pick, attending

Westwood at Mesa

Chandler at Mountain View

Casteel at Perry

Queen Creek at Red Mountain

Williams Field at Salpointe Catholic

5A

Campo Verde at ALA Queen Creek

Gilbert at Cactus Shadows

Horizon at Casa Grande

Skyline at Desert Mountain

Mesquite at Higley

Sunnyslope at Notre Dame Prep

McClintock at South Mountain

4A

AZ College Prep at ALA Gilbert North

Seton Catholic at Arcadia

Poston Butte at Ben Franklin

Combs at Marcos de Niza

3A

San Tan Foothills at Bisbee

Florence at ALA Ironwood

Coolidge at Eastmark

Tempe at Phoenix Christian

Arizona Lutheran at Valley Christian

2A

Arete Prep at Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Prep at Madison Highland

Globe at San Tan Charter

Coronado at Scottsdale Christian

1A

12 Lincoln Prep at 5 Salome (first round 1A playoffs)

Saturday, Oct. 22

2A

Gilbert Christian at Sequoia Pathway, 1 p.m.

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

