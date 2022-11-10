Chandler football schedule pic
It all comes down to this. 

The final week of the regular season has arrived for big schools. With that comes desperation for some as this week becomes a must-win for playoff chances. For others, this week's games are all about playoff positioning. 

Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week, including the 2A and 3A conferences now in the quarterfinals. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted. Picks are in bold.

Thursday, Nov. 11

6A

Corona del Sol at Casteel

Mountain Pointe at Cesar Chavez

Desert Ridge at Desert Vista

Chandler at Hamilton -- No pick, attending

Chaparral at Highland 

Williams Field at Higley

Cibola at Mesa

Red Mountain at Mountain View

Basha at Perry

Salpointe Catholic at Queen Creek

Dobson at Trevor Browne

North at Westwood

5A

Horizon at ALA Queen Creek

Cactus Shadows at Desert Mountain

Betty Fairfax at McClintock

Campo Verde at Mesquite

Gilbert at Notre Dame

Sunnyslope at Skyline

4A

Ben Franklin at Apache Junction

Combs at Arcadia

AZ College Prep at Marcos de Niza

Friday, Nov. 11

6A

Saguaro at Brophy

4A

Seton Catholic at Snowflake

Poston Butte at ALA Gilbert

3A

8 Valley Christian at 1 Thatcher

7 Sabino at 2 Eastmark

2A

11 Gilbert Christian at 3 Scottsdale Christian

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

