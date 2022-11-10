It all comes down to this.
The final week of the regular season has arrived for big schools. With that comes desperation for some as this week becomes a must-win for playoff chances. For others, this week's games are all about playoff positioning.
Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week, including the 2A and 3A conferences now in the quarterfinals. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted. Picks are in bold.
Thursday, Nov. 11
6A
Corona del Sol at Casteel
Mountain Pointe at Cesar Chavez
Desert Ridge at Desert Vista
Chandler at Hamilton -- No pick, attending
Chaparral at Highland
Williams Field at Higley
Cibola at Mesa
Red Mountain at Mountain View
Basha at Perry
Salpointe Catholic at Queen Creek
Dobson at Trevor Browne
North at Westwood
5A
Horizon at ALA Queen Creek
Cactus Shadows at Desert Mountain
Betty Fairfax at McClintock
Campo Verde at Mesquite
Gilbert at Notre Dame
Sunnyslope at Skyline
4A
Ben Franklin at Apache Junction
Combs at Arcadia
AZ College Prep at Marcos de Niza
Friday, Nov. 11
6A
Saguaro at Brophy
4A
Seton Catholic at Snowflake
Poston Butte at ALA Gilbert
3A
8 Valley Christian at 1 Thatcher
7 Sabino at 2 Eastmark
2A
11 Gilbert Christian at 3 Scottsdale Christian
