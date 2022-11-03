Mountain View High School football practice

Mountain View High School football practice, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

Playoffs are here for small schools, as 2A and 3A teams begin their quest for the championship trophy. 

As for big schools, it's crunch time. Some are fighting for their playoff lives while others are hoping to finish strong and remain in contention for a title. 

Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted. 

6A

Basha at Casteel

Perry at Chandler

Brophy at Chaparral

Corona del Sol at Desert Ridge

Cesar Chavez at Desert Vista

North at Dobson

Trevor Browne at Mesa

Sunrise Mountain at Mountain Pointe

Saguaro at Pinnacle

Highland at Red Mountain

Mountain View at Salpointe Catholic

Hamilton at Westwood

Queen Creek at Williams Field

5A

Notre Dame at Cactus Shadows

Higley at Campo Verde

ALA Queen Creek at Casa Grande

McClintock at Central

Skyline at Gilbert

Mesquite at Horizon

Desert Mountain at Sunnyslope

4A

Apache Junction at Arcadia

ALA Gilbert at Ben Franklin

AZ College Prep at Combs

Snowflake at Poston Butte

Marcos de Niza at Seton Catholic

3A -- Playoffs Round 1

9 Mohave at 8 Valley Christian -- No pick, attending

10 San Tan Foothills at 7 Sabino

15 Monument Valley at 2 Eastmark

2A -- Playoffs Round 1

9 San Tan Charter at 8 Camp Verde

14 Valley Lutheran at 3 Scottsdale Christian

11 Gilbert Christian at 6 Scottsdale Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

