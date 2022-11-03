Playoffs are here for small schools, as 2A and 3A teams begin their quest for the championship trophy.
As for big schools, it's crunch time. Some are fighting for their playoff lives while others are hoping to finish strong and remain in contention for a title.
Here's a look at the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted.
6A
Basha at Casteel
Perry at Chandler
Brophy at Chaparral
Corona del Sol at Desert Ridge
Cesar Chavez at Desert Vista
North at Dobson
Trevor Browne at Mesa
Sunrise Mountain at Mountain Pointe
Saguaro at Pinnacle
Highland at Red Mountain
Mountain View at Salpointe Catholic
Hamilton at Westwood
Queen Creek at Williams Field
5A
Notre Dame at Cactus Shadows
Higley at Campo Verde
ALA Queen Creek at Casa Grande
McClintock at Central
Skyline at Gilbert
Mesquite at Horizon
Desert Mountain at Sunnyslope
4A
Apache Junction at Arcadia
ALA Gilbert at Ben Franklin
AZ College Prep at Combs
Snowflake at Poston Butte
Marcos de Niza at Seton Catholic
3A -- Playoffs Round 1
9 Mohave at 8 Valley Christian -- No pick, attending
10 San Tan Foothills at 7 Sabino
15 Monument Valley at 2 Eastmark
2A -- Playoffs Round 1
9 San Tan Charter at 8 Camp Verde
14 Valley Lutheran at 3 Scottsdale Christian
11 Gilbert Christian at 6 Scottsdale Prep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.