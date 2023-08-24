Perry High School football practice

Perry High School football practice, Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

It's go time for big schools. 

Last week the small schools took center stage kicking off their respective football seasons. Now, the big schools will join them. 

Potential playoff matchups will happen across the board this week, including two blockbusters in the West Valley. 

Here's a look at all the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Thursday, Aug. 24

Perry at Desert Vista -- no pick, attending

Mesa at Red Mountain

Friday, Aug. 25

Saguaro at ALA - Queen Creek 

Boulder Creek at Casteel

Williams Field at Brophy

Chandler at Cesar Chavez

Sandra Day O'Connor at Chaparral

Casa Grande at Corona del Sol

Cienega at Desert Ridge

Hamilton at Liberty -- no pick, attending

Highland at Mountain Ridge

Mountain View at Queen Creek

Mountain Pointe at Valley Vista

Basha at Westwood

5A

Thursday, Aug. 24

McClintock at Maricopa

Friday, Aug. 25

Notre Dame at Apollo

Cibola at Dobson

Marana Mountain View at Gilbert

Campo Verde at Higley

Canyon View at Horizon

ALA Gilbert North at North

Ironwood Ridge at Seton Catholic

Desert Mountain at Verrado

Skyline at West Point

4A

Friday, Aug. 24

Eastmark at Canyon Del Oro

Catalina Foothills at Combs

Yuma Catholic at Marcos de Niza

Apache Junction at Peoria

Mica Mountain at Poston Butte

Arcadia at St. Mary's

Mingus Union at Mesquite

Saturday, Aug. 25

AZ College Prep vs SLAM Academy - NAU, 1 p.m.

3A

Thursday, Aug. 24

Coolidge at Ben Franklin

Friday, Aug. 25

Douglas at ALA Ironwood

Gilbert Christian at Arizona Lutheran

Crismon at Thatcher

Saturday, Aug. 26

Tempe vs San Tan Foothills - NAU 4 p.m.

Valley Christian vs Florence - NAU, 7 p.m.

2A

Thursday, Aug. 24

Scottsdale Prep at Hopi

Coronado at Cortez

Friday, Aug. 25

Arete Prep at ALA Anthem South

St. John Paul II at Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Christian at Camp Verde

Tanque Verde at San Tan Charter

1A

Thursday, Aug. 24

Superior at Tempe Prep - Chandler Prep

Friday, Aug. 25

Joseph City at Lincoln Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.