It's go time for big schools.
Last week the small schools took center stage kicking off their respective football seasons. Now, the big schools will join them.
Potential playoff matchups will happen across the board this week, including two blockbusters in the West Valley.
Here's a look at all the East Valley and Scottsdale teams in action this week with picks in bold. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Thursday, Aug. 24
Perry at Desert Vista -- no pick, attending
Mesa at Red Mountain
Friday, Aug. 25
Saguaro at ALA - Queen Creek
Boulder Creek at Casteel
Williams Field at Brophy
Chandler at Cesar Chavez
Sandra Day O'Connor at Chaparral
Casa Grande at Corona del Sol
Cienega at Desert Ridge
Hamilton at Liberty -- no pick, attending
Highland at Mountain Ridge
Mountain View at Queen Creek
Mountain Pointe at Valley Vista
Basha at Westwood
5A
Thursday, Aug. 24
McClintock at Maricopa
Friday, Aug. 25
Notre Dame at Apollo
Cibola at Dobson
Marana Mountain View at Gilbert
Campo Verde at Higley
Canyon View at Horizon
ALA Gilbert North at North
Ironwood Ridge at Seton Catholic
Desert Mountain at Verrado
Skyline at West Point
4A
Friday, Aug. 24
Eastmark at Canyon Del Oro
Catalina Foothills at Combs
Yuma Catholic at Marcos de Niza
Apache Junction at Peoria
Mica Mountain at Poston Butte
Arcadia at St. Mary's
Mingus Union at Mesquite
Saturday, Aug. 25
AZ College Prep vs SLAM Academy - NAU, 1 p.m.
3A
Thursday, Aug. 24
Coolidge at Ben Franklin
Friday, Aug. 25
Douglas at ALA Ironwood
Gilbert Christian at Arizona Lutheran
Crismon at Thatcher
Saturday, Aug. 26
Tempe vs San Tan Foothills - NAU 4 p.m.
Valley Christian vs Florence - NAU, 7 p.m.
2A
Thursday, Aug. 24
Scottsdale Prep at Hopi
Coronado at Cortez
Friday, Aug. 25
Arete Prep at ALA Anthem South
St. John Paul II at Chandler Prep
Scottsdale Christian at Camp Verde
Tanque Verde at San Tan Charter
1A
Thursday, Aug. 24
Superior at Tempe Prep - Chandler Prep
Friday, Aug. 25
Joseph City at Lincoln Prep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.