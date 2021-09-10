Another week has come to an end, which means high school football programs across the East Valley are preparing to take the field for their next matchup.
As has become a common theme this season, some East Valley squads are taking the field on Thursday's. But there's still plenty of action to be seen under the Friday night lights.
Here's a look at this week's games. Scores will be added at the conclusion of the night.
Thursday, Sept. 9
4A
St. Mary's 21 at Poston Butte 41
5A
Cactus Shadows 12 at Campo Verde 31
Friday, Sept. 10
6A
Dobson at Alhambra -- 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Casteel -- 7 p.m.
McClintock at Cesar Chavez -- 7 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Corona del Sol -- 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Desert Mountain -- 7 p.m.
Ironwood Ridge at Desert Ridge -- 7 p.m.
Pinnacle at Highland -- 7 p.m.
Queen Creek at Higley -- 7 p.m.
Williams Field at La Joya -- 7 p.m.
Skyline at Maricopa -- 7 p.m.
Red Mountain at Mesa -- 7 p.m.
Brophy at Mountain Pointe -- 7 p.m.
Valley Vista at Mountain View -- 7 p.m.
Westwood at Paradise Valley -- 7 p.m.
Basha at Perry -- 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek (Co.) at Chandler -- 7:30 p.m.
5A
Mesquite at Gilbert -- 7 p.m.
Sunrise Mountain at Horizon -- 7 p.m.
ALA - Queen Creek at Saguaro -- 7 p.m.
Marana at Tempe -- 7 p.m.
4A
Sierra Linda at ALA - Ironwood -- 7 p.m.
Sahuaro at Arcadia -- 7 p.m.
Combs at Benjamin Franklin -- 7 p.m.
Apache Junction at Canyon Del Oro -- 7 p.m.
Moon Valley at Marcos de Niza -- 7 p.m.
Deer Valley at Seton Catholic -- 7 p.m.
3A
Santa Cruz Valley at Arizona College Prep -- 7 p.m.
San Tan Charter at Blue Ridge -- 7 p.m.
Arete Prep at Coronado -- 7 p.m.
Pusch Ridge at Eastmark -- 7 p.m.
ALA - Gilbert at Sabino -- 7 p.m.
Willcox at San Tan Foothills -- 7 p.m.
Gilbert Christian at Valley Christian -- 7 p.m.
2A
Scottsdale Christian at Heritage Academy Laveen -- 7 p.m.
Santa Rita at Scottsdale Prep -- 7 p.m.
1A
Hayden at Lincoln Prep -- 7 p.m.
