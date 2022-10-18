Kobe Van Nort is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Williams Field athletics.
No matter if the Williams Field Black Hawks football team is on offense or defense, one will always catch the last name “Dye” on the field at any time.
Brothers Joshua and Josiah Dye both play for the Williams Field Black Hawks football team. Josiah is a cornerback, while Joshua is a running back. The two brothers have shared their football journey throughout their whole lives and hope to continue sharing it with each other.
The Dye brothers' story began in the state of Washington. They grew up with four older siblings. All of their siblings played football growing up and they were the last two to have a chance at playing football more competitively. Their mother decided that they would move to Arizona to focus on football and take it to the next level.
After the move to Arizona, the next decision was which high school to attend. They decided on playing for the Black Hawks at Williams Field High School. As freshman, both boys tried out for the football team and made the varsity squad, but with limited minutes during games. Since Josiah is a cornerback, he decided that it would be a better option to take his limited minutes and get repetitions against the best wide receivers. Joshua, however, wanted to get more repetitions and decided to play freshman and junior varsity his freshman and sophomore year.
These weren’t the only sports that the boys were involved in. During high school, they also played basketball, however, they decided to stop playing after their sophomore year to focus on football. While they were younger, wrestling was another thing the brothers did together, and Joshua won state for wrestling at a young age.
In their junior year, they finally started to play together on the varsity level. They were able to compete with each other, which made the brothers' bond even stronger.
“You know you can always go up to him and he knows what you are thinking and how you are feeling. It is more comforting if anything,” Joshua said when asked about playing with his brother.
Although the Dye brothers may be on two different sides of the field, they use each other to build one another up.
“They are both competitors, so they push each other to be the best on the field,” defensive backs coach Kelvin Hunter said.
They call it friendly competition because when one of them is working hard, it motivates the other to work even harder. They call each other out when one of them is doing something wrong and they are always looking for ways to improve each other.
The Black Hawks are currently 2-2 on the season with Josiah being the starting cornerback and Joshua splitting time with junior running back Dylan Lee. They have hopes that the Black Hawks will compete to win state this year.
The brothers want to continue playing in college, preferably together.
Currently, Josiah has offers from a couple of schools, but he is patiently waiting for Joshua to get the same offers so they can continue playing together.
“That’s a player I need to play with for sure, he’s my right-hand man, I can’t see me playing without him,” Josiah said.
