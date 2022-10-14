Rebecca Daly is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Dobson athletics.
With four games left in the season after Thurday’s loss to Mountain View, Dobson’s varsity volleyball team is looking to make some changes to get more wins.
Dobson battled Mountain View in one of its last two home games of the season. Unfortunately, it was not an easy fight. Mountain View beat Dobson 3-0 and dominated the end of each set with the final scores being 25-17, 25-11, and 25-17.
Senior Tailynn Burcham led the team in kills (7) and digs (17). Senior Nadia Range had two kills and two aces this game. According to Range, since they were close in the first set, all of the girls freaked out a bit. After that, they toned down, which slowed them down in the rest of the game.
“We were like, ‘Oh, now we have to play it safe,’ when we shouldn’t be playing safe. We should be playing smart,” said Range.
The Mustangs went into Thursday's game with a 4-8 record on the regular season and a 7-18 record including tournament games. Their goal is to reach 10 total wins by the end of the season.
“We knew this was going to be a tough one. I hope we win the next two. I think those are our best shot,” head coach Jim Van Wicklin said.
Last season, the varsity volleyball team only reached three wins, and the year before that, they could not seal a single win. This year they have exceeded those expectations with Van Wicklin as the new head coach.
Van Wicklin sees how their emotions change throughout the game, and sees growth in areas that most may not interpret as growth looking from the outside. He sees them play well and get their hopes up, and then watches those hopes get crushed when they lose the set. In the following set they get caught up in the loss.
Even though they go through these emotions, “What’s different is they’re getting themselves in check, starting to see growth, and the third sets get a little bit closer,” Van Wicklin said.
A big thing that Van Wicklin has noticed that the girls have improved on this season is holding each other accountable during games. Junior Leslie Soto del hierro said that this season they have been communicating more, and that has helped them a lot on the court.
Part of building the girls volleyball program back up includes Jim getting the girls in a better mindset. He teaches them that is okay to make mistakes, and when they accept their mistakes they can stay on the court and have more confidence in their abilities.
“I have trust in him that I know I can do it. And he has seen it. So, you know, it just boosts my energy,” Soto del hierro said.
Range is a big part of this team. According to Van Wicklin, she has a contagious smile and energy that has a positive affect on the whole team. He saw how powerful Range was in not only that sense, but also in her position as an OPP on the court, so he decided to have her play multiple blocking positions.
“It’s really good to know that your coach actually trusts you to play a totally different position, and just wing it, and I did great,” Range said.
Van Wicklin said that he will be watching film to point out the areas where the girls need to improve on and show them where they “shut down” during the game in order to prepare for their next game against the Skyline High School Coyotes on Oct.18.
